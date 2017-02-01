Entertainment, Bollywood

Huma Qureshi upset about simmering Sohail Khan link-up

Huma was once again asked about her relationship with Sohail Khan and she got quite upset about it.
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi doesn’t hide her displeasure when asked about her proximity with Sohail Khan. The actress has always maintained that Sohail Khan is like a brother to her, despite rumours that the two are more than just friends doing the rounds. Luckily for Huma, it was easy to stay away from the piercing questions from the media because she has been away from the limelight. Now that she is promoting Jolly LLb 2, the actress is back at taking shots from the paparazzi.

When asked Huma about the same at a media interaction, a visibly upset Huma said, “I have said enough on Twitter and there is nothing new to add.” So that’s that. Huma was earlier also linked with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

