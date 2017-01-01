Entertainment, Bollywood

Kareena rings in the New Year with cousin Ranbir, Karisma and Saif

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 1, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 9:10 pm IST
Kareena will next be seen in ‘Veere Di Wedding,’ also starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.
It is also being reported that Kareena and Taimur will accompany him for the shooting schedule of his film 'Chef,' in Europe.
 It is also being reported that Kareena and Taimur will accompany him for the shooting schedule of his film 'Chef,' in Europe.

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who were blessed with their bundle of joy Taimur, recently, rang in the New Year in the company close friends and family.

Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor, who's prepping himself to get into the skin of Sanjay Dutt, to protray him in Rajkumar Hirani's biopic, attended the celebrations, sporting a neatly groomed beard.

dvsv(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dia Mirza, who recently ventured into direction was also present at the do.

fvdvdf

Kareena, elder sister Karisma and Ranbir had a ball hanging out together, reliving old memories.

ergerg

Saif, who'll next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's 'Rangoon,' alongside Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor, did hang out with the happy cousins, though he was usual reserved, suave self.

regerg

Saif is reportedly on a paternity break to spend some time with the baby. It is also being reported that Kareena and Taimur will accompany him for the shooting schedule of his film 'Chef,' in Europe.

Kareena will next be seen in ‘Veere Di Wedding,’ also starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

Tags: kareena kapoor, saif ali khan, ranbir kapoor, taimur ali khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

The day Kareena and Saif welcomed their first day, the kid’s name started to trend on Twitter.

Taimur already has Kareena's pout: Priyanka Chopra

While the couple chose to keep mum on the controversy, Priyanka Chopra has silenced the trollers.
29 Dec 2016 8:28 PM
Saif and Kareena while exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena-Saif look radiant as they step out for first time after becoming parents

Saif and Kareena flaunted a radiant glow on their faces and Kareena particularly looked extremely beautiful.
29 Dec 2016 5:46 PM
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur to join Saif Ali Khan in Europe

The star couple is already planning its first international trip as a family.
27 Dec 2016 12:19 AM
Amrita Arora shared the inside pictures from the party on her official Instagram account.

Taimur celebrates his first Christmas with parents Kareena, Saif and family

New parents, Saif and Kareena threw a lavish Christmast party for their close friends and family.
25 Dec 2016 5:19 PM

Sports Gallery

While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Usain Bolt calls-in MUTV after Manchester United victory

Usain Bolt believes that the Red Devils were starting to look like their old selves. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian sportspersons wish fans a Happy New Year

Both PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik came into the limelight by virtue of being the only two Indians to win medals at the Rio Olympics. (Photo: PTI)
 

Far away from Bollywood, Katrina follows her heart over diet charts!

Katrina with her sister (Courtesy: Facebook/ KatrinaKaif).
 

Alabama man catches his wife in bed with her lover, attacks him

The helpless victim, however, tries to defend himself. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Kareena rings in the New Year with cousin Ranbir, Karisma and Saif

It is also being reported that Kareena and Taimur will accompany him for the shooting schedule of his film 'Chef,' in Europe.
 

BJP, Shiv Sena fight over Salman Khan now

Shelar brings up blackbuck incident, Shiv Sena followers involve Modi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Far away from Bollywood, Katrina follows her heart over diet charts!

Katrina with her sister (Courtesy: Facebook/ KatrinaKaif).

Wishes galore! B-town spreads New Year cheer

Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.

BJP, Shiv Sena fight over Salman Khan now

Shelar brings up blackbuck incident, Shiv Sena followers involve Modi.

John Abraham gifts himself brand new supercar!

John was last seen in Abhinay Deo's 'Force 2,' alongside Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK reveals first look of Rajini's daughter Aishwarya's upcoming film

Rajinikanth had done a cameo in Shah Rukh's 'Ra.one'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham