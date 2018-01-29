search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex up 320 points on Economic Survey growth projections

PTI
Published Jan 29, 2018, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2018, 1:39 pm IST
Sensex trading at 36,370, up 320.48 points, or 0.89 per cent, after Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament.
The NSE Nifty climbed 77 points, or 0.70 per cent, to quote at 11,146.65.
 The NSE Nifty climbed 77 points, or 0.70 per cent, to quote at 11,146.65.

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex maintained its early upward trend and was trading over 320 points higher after the Economic Survey said India is likely to clock 7-7.5 per cent growth in 2018-19, up from 6.75 per cent in the current fiscal.

The 30-share barometer, after scaling a new peak of 36,410.60 points in late morning trade on optimistic buying, succumbed to profit-booking at record levels and gave up a part of the gains.

 

It was trading at 36,370.92 at 1300 hours, up 320.48 points, or 0.89 per cent, after the Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament.

The lift came from gains mostly in Maruti Suzuki, TCS, HDFC Ltd, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, M&M, Coal India, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, L&T, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank.

The NSE Nifty climbed 77 points, or 0.70 per cent, to quote at 11,146.65. In early trade, it touched an all-time high of 11,163.75, surpassing its previous (intra-day) record high of 11,110.10 hit on January 24.

The Economic Survey for 2017-18 said the GDP will grow on the back of major reforms which would be strengthened further in the next financial year.

The survey pointed out that India can be rated as among the best performing economies in the world as the average growth during last three years is around 4 percentage points higher than global growth and nearly 3 percentage points higher than that of emerging markets and developing economies.  

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Was fully confident that Mumbai Indians would use RTM for me: Krunal Pandya

(Photo: BCCI)
 

Colonel Gaddafi almost bought Manchester United

The former Libyan dictator, who was overthrown and killed in 2011, went on to purchase Italian club Perugia after the two parties failed to agree on a price. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2018 Player Auction: Rajasthan Royals splash, CSK’s old core and 5 talking points

The eight teams in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) spent almost Rs 4,31,70,00,000 ($70 million) at an auction for 169 players. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
 

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

Trump frequently uses Twitter to announce policy, assail his adversaries and to tangle with countries, including North Korea, over world affairs. (Photo: File)
 

How to delete WhatsApp 'Good Morning' images on Android?

Most WhatsApp users keep the auto-download images option enabled by default, which keeps flooding the local storage on smartphones. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018: Lungi Ngidi excited about Lungi Dance at MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Lungi Ngidi bagged IPL contract with the Chennai Super Kings for a bargain price of 50 lakhs. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex rises by 338 points as IT, banking stocks gain

Major gainers were Maruti 3.89 per cent, TCS 2.86 per cent, Tata Steel 2.15 per cent, Kotak Bank 1.97 per cent, Infosys 1.96 per cent and ICICI Bank 1.95 per cent.

Gold falls Rs 259 in futures trade on weak global cues

Globally, gold fell 0.13 per cent to USD 1,347.50an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks as Feb series turns bullish

The broader NSE Nifty also soared to a new high of 11,146.55 by surging 76.90 points or 0.69 per cent.

Rupee trades flat at 63.55 against dollar in early session

A record opening in the domestic equity market capped the fall. (Photo: AP)

FPIs renew interest in equities

In January till date, overseas investors have made a net investment of Rs 11,759.24 crore in equities pushing the benchmark equity indices to their all-time high.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham