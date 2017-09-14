Business, Market

Sensex rises 120 points on oil & gas, healthcare, bank stocks

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2017, 10:11 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 10:11 am IST
Sectoral indices led by healthcare, oil & gas and realty rose by up to 1.63 per cent.
The BSE Sensex rose by 120 points in early trade on Thursday. Photo: PTI
 The BSE Sensex rose by 120 points in early trade on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose by 120 points in early trade on Thursday on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors mainly in healthcare, oil and gas, realty, PSU banking stocks.

The 30-share index moved higher by 120.62 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 32,307.036. The gauge had gained 524.44 points in the previous five straight session.

Sectoral indices led by healthcare, oil & gas and realty rose by up to 1.63 per cent.

The broader Nifty of NSE too was quoting higher by 38.75 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 10,118.05

Brokers said continuous buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and retail investors following fresh records on Wall Street on hopes of movement on US tax reform strengthened the sentiment.

Major gainers were Sun Pharma, Axis Bank Lupin, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, SBI and Adani Ports rising up to 3.69 per cent.

Meanwhile, DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 725.90 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Stocks of state-run oil market companies such as BPCL, HPCL and IOC rose up to 3.47 per cent after oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan ruled out any intervention to disrupt the daily revision in petrol and diesel prices.

Globally, Japan's Nikkei moved up 0.04 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.08 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.36 per cent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.18 per cent higher on Wednesday.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, oil & gas, domestic institutional investors
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Sensex marginally higher, Nifty ends in red on late sell-off   
Sensex gains 57 points, Nifty holds 10k-mark despite rising inflation
Sensex breaches 32,000-mark ahead of macroeconomic data


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch Serena Williams, Reddit's Alexis Ohanian introduce newborn daughter

In a two-minute clip, the star pair of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian shared snippets of the most special moments in their pregnancy, including the first ultrasound, photos of Serena's baby bump at different stages, Alexis building the crib and the baby's ultimate arrival. (Photo: Serena Williams Instagram)
 

Samsung may bring Bixby voice to India on Sept 30: report

In the country, the digital voice assistant will be available for the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8.
 

Faf du Plessis-led World XI tour to Pakistan will send out positive message: ICC CEO

"Pakistan is an unavoidable part of the international cricket community and the Pakistani people are very passionate about the game. The ICC is very serious about reviving international cricket in the country and we are happy the first step has been taken with the World XI tour," said ICC CEO David Richardson. (Photo: AP)
 

NASA’s Cassini readies final plunge into Saturn

NASA's Cassini spacecraft is shown diving through the plume of Saturn's moon Enceladus, in 2015, in this photo illustration (Photo: NASA)
 

There's something for everyone to read: Lola, Baroness Young, on Booker shortlist

Literature like any other art form changes and shifts over time in terms of tone, content and level of experimentation, says Chair of judges, The Man Booker Prize, Lola, Baroness Young
 

3-year-old from UP claims real family from his previous life is in Punjab

The child's parents tracked down the family in Bholapur and took Jeetan to meet his real father (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex marginally higher, Nifty ends in red on late sell-off   

The BSE Sensex advanced by 28 points to close at 32,186.41 on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Mutual funds log Rs 62,000 crore inflows in August

The latest inflow has been mainly driven by contribution from liquid funds and money market funds.

Gold perks up on global cues; silver recovers           

Gold prices rebounded at the bullion market here on Wednesday.

SBI Life IPO on Sep 20 may be the largest one in a while! 5 things to know

SBI’s Life Insurance is all set to hit the market with its initial share offer on September 20 to raise up to Rs 8,400 crore.

Rupee recovers 6 paise against dollar in early trade

Stock markets opening with gains also backed the rupee.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham