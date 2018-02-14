search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

PNB weigh on markets, closes 10 pc down; Sensex falls 144 points

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
Banking stocks tumbled on Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new norms for recognising stressed assets.
The NSE Nifty settled the day 38.85 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 10,500.90 after shuttling between 10,590.55 and 10,456.65, intra-day.
 The NSE Nifty settled the day 38.85 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 10,500.90 after shuttling between 10,590.55 and 10,456.65, intra-day.

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex succumbed to fag-end profit-booking to end 144 points lower at 34,156 on Wednesday after banking stocks tumbled on Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new norms for recognising stressed assets.

In addition, public sector bank Punjab National Bank (PNB), on Wednesday, said it has detected some fraudulent transactions worth USD 1.171 billion (about Rs 11,334.4 crore) and the matter has been referred to law enforcement agencies for recovery.

 

PNB stock ended 10.39 per cent or 16.80 points down at Rs 144.80.

Also read: PNB detects USD 1.77 bn worth of fraudulent transactions in Mumbai

The benchmark BSE index opened higher at 34,436.98 on positive domestic and global cues and advanced to hit a high of 34,473.43.

However, it slipped on profit-booking to touch a low of 34,028.68. It finally ended 144.52 points or 0.42 per cent down at 34,155.95.

The NSE Nifty settled the day 38.85 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 10,500.90 after shuttling between 10,590.55 and 10,456.65, intra-day.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 814.11 crore on net basis on Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,342.70 crore, provisional data showed.

Tags: sensex, punjab national bank, bse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

West used ‘lizards’ to spy on Iran’s nuke programme: Ayatollah Khameini’s adviser

. Hassan Firuzabadi, senior military advisor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was responding to questions from local media on the recent arrest of environmentalists. (Photo: File)
 

Murder by family: Man swears revenge for family’s death but it was own son

Today, Kent Whitaker is fighting to save that same mastermind from a death sentence, for a particularly personal reason: it's his own son. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: Redmi Note 4 fortified with new display, camera

The Redmi Note 5 is available in India for a price of Rs 9,999 for 3GB/32GB varaint and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.
 

Samsung Galaxy X patents reveal design and how it might work

The highly anticipated smartphone, though far from being launched, has already started making some heads turn.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro first impressions: A Redmi Note 5 on steroids

There’s no other way to put it — the Redmi Note 5 Pro borrows the iPhone X’s camera module blatantly.
 

Chinese woman follows her bag into X-ray security scanner

The powerful X-rays used in the machines are harmful to health. (Photo: Youtube/GuruPunch)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

LTCG will not impact NPS: PFRDA chairman

PFRDA also expects that its Asset Under Management (AUM) would grow by 45-47 per cent in the next year. (Representational image)

Sensex extends rally, rises 173 points on positive macro data

The NSE index Nifty climbed 41.50 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 10,581.25. (Photo: AP)

Gold futures rise 0.31 per cent on positive global cues

Gold rose 0.44 per cent to USD 1,335.10 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex falls over 38 points despite positive economic data

Brokers said sentiment turned weak despite retail inflation falling to 3.17 per cent in January.

Rupee gains 19 paise against dollar in opening trade

The US dollar hit a five-month low against the yen after Japan s economy recorded its longest growth streak in 28 years. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham