Hyderabad: GST jacks up film ticket price; shell out Rs 300 for gold tickets

Hyderabad: Moviegoers in Telangana state have to shell out more to watch movies in theatres. The TS government issued orders increasing ticket prices in all theatres — single screen and multiplexes. The revised prices came into force with immediate effect.

The rise is a result of the new GST (Goods and Services Tax) that comes into force from July 1. The ticket prices were revised in accordance with increase in taxes under GST, which has put movie tickets in the 18 per cent tax slab.

The ticket prices in GHMC and other municipal corporations have been increased to Rs 40 for lower class and Rs 120 for higher class in AC theatres, against Rs 75 and Rs 20 at present.

In non-AC theatres, the ticket price has increased to Rs 20 and Rs 60 respectively, but there are no non-AC theatres in municipal corporations. In municipalities, the ticket prices have been increased to Rs 30 for lower class and Rs 80 for higher class in AC theatres against Rs 50 (higher) and Rs 10 (lower) at present.

In nagar panchayats and gram panchayats, the new ticket prices are Rs 70 for higher class and Rs 20 for lower class in AC theatres against Rs 30 and Rs 10 at present. For non-AC theatres, tickets will cost Rs 50 and Rs 15 against Rs 6 (lower) and Rs 30 (higher) at present.

In multiplexes, a ticket will now cost Rs 300 for Gold/Royal Class and Rs 200 for Executive/ Regular class, against Rs 250 and Rs 150 at present. However, multiplexes should charge 20 per cent less than the maximum ticket price for seats in the first two rows from the screen.

Strangely, the government issued these orders on June 23, stating that the revised prices will come into force with immediate effect. The government kept these orders a secret by not uploading the GO on its official website till Monday.

Some places have already increased ticket prices from Friday last with the release of Allu Arjun’s ‘DJ’. All theatres will charge the new prices from July 1.