Hyderabad: GST jacks up film ticket price; shell out Rs 300 for gold tickets

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 27, 2017, 3:40 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 3:40 am IST
The TS government issued orders increasing ticket prices in all theatres — single screen and multiplexes.
The ticket prices were revised in accordance with increase in taxes under GST, which has put movie tickets in the 18 per cent tax slab.
Hyderabad: Moviegoers in Telangana state have to shell out more to watch movies in theatres. The TS government issued orders increasing ticket prices in all theatres — single screen and multiplexes. The revised prices came into force with immediate effect.

The rise is a result of the new GST (Goods and Services Tax) that comes into force from July 1. The ticket prices were revised in accordance with increase in taxes under GST, which has put movie tickets in the 18 per cent tax slab.

The ticket prices in GHMC and other municipal corporations have been increased to Rs 40 for lower class and Rs 120 for higher class in AC theatres, against Rs 75 and Rs 20 at present.

In non-AC theatres, the ticket price has increased to Rs 20 and Rs 60 respectively, but there are no non-AC theatres in municipal corporations. In municipalities, the ticket prices have been increased to Rs 30 for lower class and Rs 80 for higher class in AC theatres against Rs 50 (higher) and Rs 10 (lower) at present.

In nagar panchayats and gram panchayats, the new ticket prices are Rs 70 for higher class and Rs 20 for lower class in AC theatres against Rs 30 and Rs 10 at present. For non-AC theatres, tickets will cost Rs 50 and Rs 15 against Rs 6 (lower) and Rs 30 (higher) at present.

In multiplexes, a ticket will now cost Rs 300 for Gold/Royal Class and Rs 200 for Executive/ Regular class, against Rs 250 and Rs 150 at present. However, multiplexes should charge 20 per cent less than the maximum ticket price for seats in the first two rows from the screen.

Strangely, the government issued these orders on June 23, stating that the revised prices will come into force with immediate effect. The government kept these orders a secret by not uploading the GO on its official website till Monday.

Some places have already increased ticket prices from Friday last with the release of Allu Arjun’s ‘DJ’. All theatres will charge the new prices from July 1.

Tags: gst, movie tickets, goods and services tax
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




Banks need to take 60 per cent haircut on non performing assets

The recent measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to resolve non performing assets (NPAs) in the banking system under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) would require banks to take a 60 per cent haircut on their loan assets, ratings agency Crisil said on Monday.

Textiles dealers threaten of 3-day strike over GST

The bandh would be from June 27 to 29.

Arun Jaitley wants Basel-III norms deadline deferred

Finance minister Arun Jaitley

E-governance firms shine bright ahead of roll out

As the July 1 GST roll out draws closer, Vizag-based Steel City Securities Ltd (SCCL), like other e-governance service providers in the country, is stepping on the gas to expand its footprint across India.

Coal’s fortune rises after record dip in 2016

The worlds biggest coal users China, US and India have boosted coal mining in 2017
