Business, In Other News

One time password at places were girls are abused

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Feb 27, 2017, 1:13 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 1:45 am IST
There have been reports in many states including UP that mobile numbers of young girls where on sale.
Vodafone has launched a similar service in West Bengal, Dehradun, Saharanpur and Firozabad in UP (West) and Uttarakhand. Bharti Airtel too is planning to launch this service, said sources.
 Vodafone has launched a similar service in West Bengal, Dehradun, Saharanpur and Firozabad in UP (West) and Uttarakhand. Bharti Airtel too is planning to launch this service, said sources.

New Delhi: Amid reports that shopkeepers sell mobile number of young girls who come to recharge their phones, telecom operators are rolling out a new system, like an one time password to preserve privacy of their subscribers.
Telecom operators have started this service in some select circles.

Idea Cellular has started this service in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Haryana. Both prepaid and post-paid Idea customers can use this facility to recharge their phones and pay mobile bills.

Vodafone has launched a similar service in West Bengal, Dehradun, Saharanpur and Firozabad in UP (West) and Uttarakhand. Bharti Airtel too is planning to launch this service, said sources.

The service is being launched when there are concerns that when girls recharge their mobile phones with  vendors, their personal numbers in some case get leaked to miscreants. There have been reports in many states including UP that mobile numbers of young girls where on sale.

According to some media reports, mobile phone numbers of young women were being sold in Uttar Pradesh by recharge outlets depending on their age and looks. The reports claimed that numbers are sold starting from Rs 50 for “ordinary looking” girl, and ranges till Rs 500 for girls who are considered “beautiful”.

Tags: vodafone, bharti airtel

Nation Gallery

Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni could have still played Test cricket: Mohammad Kaif

MS Dhoni led Jharkhand to a 78-run victory against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi salutes 'divyang' athletes in Mann ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi with the Rio Paralympics medallists. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Thrilling footage of tigers taking down a drone goes viral

They seem to have mistaken it for food (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here’s why India suffered humiliating loss against Australia in Pune

Indian spinners failed to deliver on a rank turner. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Azharuddin wants these players to be replaced for 2nd Australia Test

Mohammad Azharuddin was critical of the performance by the Indian spinners on a rank turner. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not going to Oscars with Priyanka Chopra': Mick Jagger rubbishes rampant rumours

Priyanka will next be seen making her Hollywood debut in 'Baywatch'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

State Rankings for energy efficiency soon

Niti Aayog

Imported inflation risks rise for India

The industrial sector faces constraints from subdued domestic demand and weak, uncertain external demand on one hand and financing constraints, rising input prices and stalled projects on the other hand.

Centre to face fuel dealers’ ire

Heads of prominent oil manufacturing firms in the country such as HPCL, IOC and BPCL have agreed to the scheme and issued circulars to dealers about it.

COAI exec committee to discuss industry's financial fortunes

Industry body is also planning to commission a third-party analysis on the financial health of the Indian telecom industry.

Pooja Ghatkar takes bronze, Deepak finishes fifth at shooting world cup

Pooja Ghatkar
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham