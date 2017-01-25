Business, In Other News

Singapore-based firm to prepare plan for 'Pharma City' in Ranga Reddy district

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 3:20 am IST
The project will come up on over 14,000 acres which is the first and largest of its kind in South Asia.
TS government has awarded Surbana Jurong the master planning consultancy as well as detailed infrastructure engineering and building design work for the Hyderabad Pharma City Project. (Representational image)
 TS government has awarded Surbana Jurong the master planning consultancy as well as detailed infrastructure engineering and building design work for the Hyderabad Pharma City Project. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Singapore-based Surbana Jurong, the firm that prepared the master plan and the revised master plan of Amaravati, AP’s new capital city, has won the contract to prepare the master plan of proposed Pharma City at Mucherla and surrounding villages in Ranga Reddy district.  

TS government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, in a recent review meeting, told officials that the Singapore based company will prepare the master plan as an integrated industrial park of international standards.

In Surbana Jurong’s in-house magazine, the company’s chief executive officer Teo Eng Cheong said “We have been actively pursuing the Hyderabad Pharma City project and after eight months of efforts we are proud to have been awarded this very important project”.  

Surbana Jurong said “Teo Eng Cheong met TS Information Technology and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao when he visited Singapore in June 2016 to bolster confidence in our capabilities. The meeting signalled strong support from the company management and positively contributed to the win”.  

The TS government has awarded Surbana Jurong the master planning consultancy as well as detailed infrastructure engineering and building design work for the Hyderabad Pharma City Project.  

The project will come up on over 14,000 acres which is the first and largest of its kind in South Asia.

The Hyderabad Pharma City project will be developed in a phased manner.  In the first phase, an area of 6,000 acres will be developed, the land has already been acquired and acquisition of 5,600 acres is in an advanced stage.  Surbana-Jurong has to complete the preparation of master plan by June 2017.

Tags: pharma city
Location: India, Telangana

Entertainment Gallery

Jackie Chan attended a press conference, promoted 'Kung Fu Yoga' on Kapil Sharma's television show and later attended a party thrown by Sonu Sood during his one-day trip to Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jackie Chan has a gala time promoting Kung Fu Yoga in India
The premiere of the 25 January release 'Kaabil' saw a significant turnout of Bollywood stars late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out to watch Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil
Salman Khan held a bash at his residence late Monday for Matin Rey Tangu, the new addition in the cast of his film 'Tubelight'. Several celebrities were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan throws bash to welcome new member to Tubelight
Bollywood stars were spotted by photographers in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Sidharth, Sunny, Govinda, other stars delightfully step out
Shahid Kapoor was seen on the sets of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film directed by Majid Majidi, which kicked off on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor is ecstatic as brother Ishaan makes film debut
Rakesh Roshan threw a bash for the team of his upcoming film 'Kaabil' on Sunday where numerous celebrities were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik parties with Sussanne, Yami and Kaabil team
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka: Aunt pricks 14-year-old’s eyes with pin

She was assaulted by her aunt Muniyamma alias Annapoorna. (Representational image)
 

Kaabil vs Raees: DC poll results are out and they are shocking!

Both are expected to have huge openings.
 

US: 10-year-old boy drives to store, speeds away in police chase

Anofficer tried to stop a driver who wasn't using headlights and kept braking on Monday morning, and the vehicle took off at 70 mph. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Ministers for a day: 3 girls have a unique National Girl Child Day in Rajasthan

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Raees music review: Mainstream, unoriginal and underwhelming

A still from the film.
 

Even before I met Amitabh, he and Jaya were living separately: Amar Singh

Once upon a time, Amar Singh and the Bachchan family were inseparable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cabinet clears pension scheme for seniors

The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its post-facto approval for launching of Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana 2017 (VPBY 2017), an official statement said.

BHEL bags Rs 1,360 crore order to set up 6,000 MW power project

BHEL will significantly contribute by supplying converter transformers, shunt reactors, filter bank capacitors and instrument transformers from its Bhopal plant and thyristor valves from its electronics division, Bengaluru.

FinMin lists new rules for foreign shell companies

The final guidelines for Place of Effective Management (PoEM) for determining the place of effective management of a company for taxation was issued by the finance ministry on Tuesday

Depreciating rupee to hurt firms: Ind-Ra

Ind-Ra has also flagged off concerns regarding mutual funds exposure to these highly sensitive corporates.

Budget to focus on fiscal consolidation path: Nomura

Nomura expects the fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent for 2016-17 to be met and to be consolidated further to 3 per cent of GDP in 2017-18.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham