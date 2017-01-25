Singapore-based firm to prepare plan for 'Pharma City' in Ranga Reddy district

TS government has awarded Surbana Jurong the master planning consultancy as well as detailed infrastructure engineering and building design work for the Hyderabad Pharma City Project. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Singapore-based Surbana Jurong, the firm that prepared the master plan and the revised master plan of Amaravati, AP’s new capital city, has won the contract to prepare the master plan of proposed Pharma City at Mucherla and surrounding villages in Ranga Reddy district.

TS government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, in a recent review meeting, told officials that the Singapore based company will prepare the master plan as an integrated industrial park of international standards.

In Surbana Jurong’s in-house magazine, the company’s chief executive officer Teo Eng Cheong said “We have been actively pursuing the Hyderabad Pharma City project and after eight months of efforts we are proud to have been awarded this very important project”.

Surbana Jurong said “Teo Eng Cheong met TS Information Technology and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao when he visited Singapore in June 2016 to bolster confidence in our capabilities. The meeting signalled strong support from the company management and positively contributed to the win”.

The TS government has awarded Surbana Jurong the master planning consultancy as well as detailed infrastructure engineering and building design work for the Hyderabad Pharma City Project.

The project will come up on over 14,000 acres which is the first and largest of its kind in South Asia.

The Hyderabad Pharma City project will be developed in a phased manner. In the first phase, an area of 6,000 acres will be developed, the land has already been acquired and acquisition of 5,600 acres is in an advanced stage. Surbana-Jurong has to complete the preparation of master plan by June 2017.