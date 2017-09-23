Business, In Other News

Indonesia eyes Indian investment for tourism sector

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 23, 2017, 7:07 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 7:07 am IST
Probably Indonesia is among the few countries that is hopes to capitalise on India’s investment potential.
According to sources Indonesia is looking for timely investments into tourism industry from India.
 According to sources Indonesia is looking for timely investments into tourism industry from India.

CHENNAI: After the sharp increase in tourists from India, Indonesia is eyeing for investments from the Indian market for its tourism sector.

Probably Indonesia is among the few countries that is hopes to capitalise on India’s investment potential. Following the launch of Garuda Indonesia flights between Mumbai and Jakarta (in February) Indonesia recorded a 36 % growth in arrivals, from India, which will augment further with Batic Air connecting Bali to Chennai.

According to sources Indonesia is looking for timely investments into tourism industry from India. Currently, there are two bidding requests to invest in restaurants in Indonesia because it is important factor to cater to Indian visitors. In addition to leisure tourists, MICE is another key segment that Indonesia is attracting.

The south-east Asian country has emerged as one of the most popular tourist destinations among Indian travellers.In the first four months of the current year that is from January to April 2017, the number of visitors from India recorded an increase across all key indicators. India continues to be the second top source market for inbound visitors into Indonesia with a total number of 1,37,291 Indian arrivals, recording a growth of 17.55 pc increase over the corresponding period January-April 2016.

The target segment from India mainly consists of families, couples, business and weddings. And Indonesia also is eager to welcome those in the 25-65 years age group.

Tags: indonesian tourism




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir-Mahira spark dating rumours again, get snapped smoking together in New York

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan in New York.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni’s magic sees off Glenn Maxwell in India vs Australia Eden Gardens ODI

It was a tossed up delivery to the leg-stump by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and after Maxwell failed to defend it, it was Dhoni who blew the stumps way, sending off the Aussie big-hitter before he could make it back in time.(Photo: BCCI)
 

6 million customers to start receiving their JioPhone from this weekend: report

Pre-orders for the JioPhone will be accepted for Rs 500, which will be adjusted against security deposit of Rs 1,500 at the time of delivery.
 

Golmaal Again trailer: Promises to be everything the franchise stands for

Screengrabs from the film.
 

Woman spends 17 years with 12-inch tube embedded in stomach

Doctors who were treating her forgot to remove one part of the tubing in her stomach (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pre-booking for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus begins in India: price, where to buy

Apple iPhone 8 ad 8 Plus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

One lakh 'LPG panchayats' to be held across the country

LPG Panchayat will serve as an interactive platform between those who received LPG cylinders under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna.

Forex reserves can be used to fund GDP

According to report, forex reserves could be used for funding growth-critical public infrastructure projects and the macro backdrop is also suitable for this (Photo: PTI)

No daily allowance for employees to travel on LTC: Govt

The LTC allows the grant of leave and ticket reimbursement to employees who are entitled under the rules to travel to their home towns and other places.

1,000 bank branches open Aadhaar updation centres on premises

Aadhaar issuing body further said it has received commitments for opening of such centres in 15,000 bank branches.

Centre plans steps to boost GDP growth

There is an acknowledgement within the government that there is a need to step in as the economic growth has begun to falter (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham