Indonesia eyes Indian investment for tourism sector

CHENNAI: After the sharp increase in tourists from India, Indonesia is eyeing for investments from the Indian market for its tourism sector.

Probably Indonesia is among the few countries that is hopes to capitalise on India’s investment potential. Following the launch of Garuda Indonesia flights between Mumbai and Jakarta (in February) Indonesia recorded a 36 % growth in arrivals, from India, which will augment further with Batic Air connecting Bali to Chennai.

According to sources Indonesia is looking for timely investments into tourism industry from India. Currently, there are two bidding requests to invest in restaurants in Indonesia because it is important factor to cater to Indian visitors. In addition to leisure tourists, MICE is another key segment that Indonesia is attracting.

The south-east Asian country has emerged as one of the most popular tourist destinations among Indian travellers.In the first four months of the current year that is from January to April 2017, the number of visitors from India recorded an increase across all key indicators. India continues to be the second top source market for inbound visitors into Indonesia with a total number of 1,37,291 Indian arrivals, recording a growth of 17.55 pc increase over the corresponding period January-April 2016.

The target segment from India mainly consists of families, couples, business and weddings. And Indonesia also is eager to welcome those in the 25-65 years age group.