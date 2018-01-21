search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Union Budget 2018 to focus on more job creation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published Jan 21, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2018, 1:35 am IST
For those with salaries in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month, statutory deductions may be cut.
A bulk of jobs are in the non-employment intensive sectors.
 A bulk of jobs are in the non-employment intensive sectors.

New Delhi: Boosting job growth is likely to be a key focus of Union Budget 2018-19 as the government looks to create more jobs in employment-intensive sectors like food processing, dairy farming and horticulture. 

To achieve this objective, the Budget, which will be presented on February 1, could focus on synchronising the Narendra Modi government’s pet skill development programme with job creation.

 

Finance minister Arun Jaitley is also seriously mulling over a proposal to bridge the gap between the take-home salary and actual cost-to-company (CTC) of employees from low-income groups.

Also, for employees with a monthly salary ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, statutory deductions may be cut, sources said. This will increase the take-home salary and attract a larger workforce to sectors that are suffering due to manpower shortage.

Tags: job growth, narendra modi government, union budget 2018, arun jaitley




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Quarter of 'snowflake' millennials crumbling under work, money pressures: Survey

The generation aged between 16 to 24  has been controversially dubbed the 'snowflakes'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

We tried out a tablet as a budget laptop replacement; the results were surprising

Once we got used to it, doing considerable work on this was no big deal, especially with intuitive gesture-based controls of iOS 11. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

I didn't want to live: Michael Phelps reveals his battle with crippling depression

Phelps said his depression and anxiety problems have been a staple of his life for the past 17 years. (Photo: AFP)
 

Canine travels 180 kms solo on train; social media launches hunt for owner

Everybody is very keen to reunite the lovely dog with his owners, and the post has received over 15 thousand shares. (Photo: Facebook/Hilbrae Pets Hotel and Stray Kennels)
 

Mum donates two organs to save son's life

Joe was diagnosed with two aggressive organ diseases before his first birthday - polycystic kidney disorder and congenital hypatic fibrosis.
 

Watch: Deepika’s midriff no longer visible in Padmaavat’s Ghoomar song, here’s how

Deepika Padukone in both the versions of 'Ghoomar' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Higher tax on cigarettes keeps industry under pressure: ITC

On top of the 28 per cent tax, the GST Council, comprising Centre and states, hiked the compensation cess levied on cigarettes.

Innovation is future: Israeli PM

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

GST slashed on 29 more items

Finance minister Arun Jaitley along with finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia is seen addressing the media in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

AP government building Andhra Valley to promote IT industry

IT clusters at Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, Tirupati and Amaravati would be developed with a target of providing 10 lakh jobs in the next ten years. (Representational image)

What to look for in a health insurance plan

As healthcare gets increasingly expensive with each passing year, it’s imperative for us to cover our family against sudden hospitalisation and critical illness.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham