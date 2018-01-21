Union Budget 2018 to focus on more job creation

A bulk of jobs are in the non-employment intensive sectors.

New Delhi: Boosting job growth is likely to be a key focus of Union Budget 2018-19 as the government looks to create more jobs in employment-intensive sectors like food processing, dairy farming and horticulture.

To achieve this objective, the Budget, which will be presented on February 1, could focus on synchronising the Narendra Modi government’s pet skill development programme with job creation.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley is also seriously mulling over a proposal to bridge the gap between the take-home salary and actual cost-to-company (CTC) of employees from low-income groups.

Also, for employees with a monthly salary ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, statutory deductions may be cut, sources said. This will increase the take-home salary and attract a larger workforce to sectors that are suffering due to manpower shortage.