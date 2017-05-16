Business, In Other News

Sensex scales new peak, Nifty ends above 9,500

PTI
Published May 16, 2017, 4:39 pm IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 4:50 pm IST
Mumbai: Extending its record-breaking run,benchmark Sensex soared to a new lifetime high of 30,582,while the broader Nifty ended above the 9,500-mark for the first time today on prospects of a good monsoon this year amid robust foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share Sensex opened on a strong footing and zoomed to a new peak of 30,591.55, before winding up 260.48 points, or 0.86 per cent higher at 30,582.60, breaching its previous record close of 30,322.12 points reached yesterday.

It also went past its previous intra-day record of 30,366.43 points hit on May 11. The 50-share NSE Nifty also maintained its bull run and touched a new peak of 9,517.20. It finally settled 66.85 points, or 0.71 per cent higher at 9,512.25, surpassing its previous record high of 9,445.40, recorded yesterday.

