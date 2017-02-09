Business, In Other News

MEA starts Vijay Mallya's extradition process with UK govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 9, 2017, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 6:03 pm IST
Ministry of External Affairs submits extradition request with UK High Commission, reports ET Now.
Vijay Mallya has been living in the UK after he left country on March 2 last year.
 Vijay Mallya has been living in the UK after he left country on March 2 last year.

Mumbai: The Government has started extradition process of founder of Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya with the UK establishment, ET Now reported. Mallya who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the UK after he left the country on March 2 last year has defaulted on loan payments.

The news channel quoted Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as saying, "Handed over the request for extradition of Vijay Mallya to UK High Commission."

Mallya has been living in the United Kingdom in a self-imposed exile after he left the country on March 2 last year on a diplomatic passport he had held as a Rajya Sabha member. His Rajya Sabha membership was later annulled by government through a process.

With this the official process of extradition of the embattled liquor baron has begun. Mallya was declared a proclaimed offender by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA Court in Mumbai.

PMLA court pronounced this after Mallya failed to appear before law enforcing agencies on several occasions in defiance of bailable and non-bailable warrants issued against him.

He was also declared a wilful defaulter by a group of banks led by State Bank of India who had loaned money to now grounded Kingfisher Airlines. Mallya who ran the now defunct KFA has failed to repay the loans plus interest.

Mallya owes Rs 9,000 crore that includes interest payments to a consortium of banks led by SBI that recently won a favourable order at Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru. The DRT after weeks of hearing the matter delivered its judgement allowing the banks to start recovery of the loan money from Mallya.

Tags: vijay mallya, extradition, uk, kingfisher airlines, uk high commission
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Vijay Mallya

United Breweries asks Vijay Mallya to step down from board

The decision was taken at the board's meeting which was held on Wednesday in Mumbai.
09 Feb 2017 10:26 AM
Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Photo: PTI)

I'm like a football being kicked around by 2 teams: Mallya attacks NDA, UPA

Mallya hit out at the ongoing investigations by CBI and efforts to extradite him.
03 Feb 2017 12:19 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and several other celebrities were seen arriving for the screening of Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 2' late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Family, stars come out to watch Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen as they stepped out casually and at events on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Gauri, Parineeti, Emraan, others shine as they step out
Amitabh Bachchan and several other celebrities were seen at an alumni meet of their alma mater Kirori Mal College, Delhi in Mumbai where they raised funds for the renovation of an auditorium of the university. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan raises funds for alma mater with celebrity alumni
B-Town stars were snapped at various locations on Tuesday as they stepped out. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Jhanvi, Malaika, Kriti, others are a cheerful bunch
Rishi and Neetu Kapoor shot for Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rishi, Neetu Kapoor get romantic, have a ball on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi looked stylish as they promoted their film 'Jolly LLB 2' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Huma don stylish black as they promote Jolly LLB 2 in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old batting record

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 1,605 runs in 21 innings (13 matches) in the 2016/17 season. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 

Donald Trump effect? Muslim US Olympian detained at airport

Ibtihaj said she did not know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration's travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan's bill on transgender rights copied from India

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill-2017 was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Babar Awan as a private members' bill on January 9. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Here is how much the iPhone 8 could cost

The Cupertino-based tech giant will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary with iPhone.(Photo: 9to5mac)
 

SS Rajamouli to cast Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Aamir Khan in Mahabharat?

The three superstars are yet to do a film together.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Land, real estate should be brought under GST: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Former Reserve Bank of India governor Y V Reddy pens memoir

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Y V Reddy

No decision yet on imposing tax on cash transactions: Das

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das

Steel Secretary says strong case for anti-dumping duty on 124 products

Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

Banks’ asset quality worries top bank

The latest Economic Survey observed that the stress on corporates and banks have only intensified inspite of RBI coming out with various schemes to battle non performing assets.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham