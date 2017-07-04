Business, In Other News

Twitter records 1 million GST-related tweets

Published Jul 4, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Top hashtags around the conversation show all sides to the story, including: #GSTCouncil, #GSTIndia, #GSTsimplified, #HalfCookedGST, #HalfBakedGST.
Representational image
New Delhi: Twitter saw over one million GST-related tweets over weekend (between 30 June - 2 July 2017) as the launch on the new tax generated huge interest.

“As the launch of GST took place at midnight, people took to Twitter to express their opinions and conversations on the platform peaked at 12:30 AM on July 1st with 1.1K Tweets per minute,” said Twitter.

Top hashtags around the conversation show all sides to the story, including:
 #GSTCouncil,  #GSTIndia,  #GSTsimplified, #HalfCookedGST, #HalfBakedGST.

