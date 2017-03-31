Business, Economy

Govt notifies simplified Income Tax Return form; e-filing from tomorrow

PTI
Published Mar 31, 2017, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
New Delhi: The government today notified a simplified Income Tax Return form for individuals which will be available for filing ITR for Assessment Year 2017-18 from tomorrow.

Currently, SAHAJ (ITR 1) is filed by salaried employees and ITR 2 by individuals and HUFs whose income does not include income from business. The government has done away with two forms ITR 2A (used by individuals & HUFs not having income from business or profession and capital gains and who do not hold foreign assets).

Only 6 crore out of 29 crore persons holding permanent account number (PAN) file income tax returns at present. The e-filing facility for ITR-1 is enabled from April 1 and ITRs can be filed till the stipulated deadline of July 31.

At the time of filing the form, the taxpayer has to fill in PAN, Aadhaar number, personal information and information on taxes paid. TDS will be auto-filled in the form.

Post July 1, as per amendments to the Finance Bill 2017 as passed by the Lok Sabha, it would become mandatory for an assessee to provide the Aadhaar number or the number showing that he has applied for Aadhaar in the ITR.

Also ITR 4 (filed by Individuals & HUFs having income from a proprietary business or profession) will now be known as 'Sugam' and ITR-4S will be substituted. The form ITR-4S was used for filing ITR by individuals/HUF or Partnership Firm having income from presumptive business.

Tags: itr form, i-t department, income tax returns, i-t returns, simplified itr form, e-filing
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

