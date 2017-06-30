Business, Economy

Nearly 17 years after its conception, India will get GST at midnight

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 30, 2017, 3:18 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 3:25 am IST
The launch event in the historic Central Hall of Parliament will start at 11 pm on June 30 and extend into the midnight.
The GST will replace about 20 Central and state taxes such as excise duty, service and local VAT while unifying $2 trillion economy and 1.3 billion people into a single market.
Hyderabad: At midnight on Friday, India will introduce nationwide goods and services tax with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking centre stage in Parliament for what will be the country’s biggest tax reform in the 70 years since Independence from British colonial rule.

The GST will replace about 20 Central and state taxes such as excise duty, service and local VAT while unifying $2 trillion economy and 1.3 billion people into a single market. The preliminary work on GST had begun during the Atal Behari Vajpayee-led government in 2000 and the UPA governments piloted the bill later on.

GST

The launch event in the historic Central Hall of Parliament will start at 11 pm on June 30 and extend into the midnight, coinciding with the rollout of the GST, official sources said.

Reminiscent of India’s tryst with destiny on the midnight of August 15, 1947, the event will be graced by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The last midnight event at the Central Hall was held in 1997 on the occasion of golden jubilee of the Independence. Mr Modi will use the occasion to make a landmark speech. Somewhat predictably, not everyone in the world’s largest democracy is happy.

Thousands of textile mills and retailers across the country went on strike this week to protest the tax. Small businesses in particular are unhappy at the extra demands made of them to be tax compliant during the change-over. Finance minister Arun Jaitley has given firms two months leeway to file late returns during the switch to GST and asked them to educate others about the positive impact of the GST.

Related Stories

Finance minister Etala Rajendar said that an additional 25,000 traders are expected to register soon. That still leaves a backlog of 65,000 traders.

65,000 traders from Telangana yet to register for GST

“The GST should not burden common people. The higher tax rates on these sectors will adversely affect the common people,Mr Rajendar said.
30 Jun 2017 2:18 AM
The GST Network project (GSTN), a unique and complex IT initiative, set up for implementing GST from July 1 has been primarily designed to check tax evasion and fix cheating by anyone at any level during tax administration.

GST Network project: Honest can expose chain of cheats

The network was designed to plug leaks, eliminate tax fraud and enable easy auditing.
30 Jun 2017 3:25 AM
