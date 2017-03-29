Business, Economy

Government eyes consensus on GST

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 29, 2017, 10:30 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 10:34 am IST
Arun Jaitley informed that bills were drafted after detailed discussions in the GST council, which comprises all states.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday asserted that it wants to pass the GST bills through consensus and the bills are based on the principle of “shared sovereignty.” Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, while briefing the BJP’s parliamentary party, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed that the bills were drafted after detailed discussions in the GST council, which comprises all states.

Earlier, the parliamentary party congratulated the PM for the “proactive initiation to set up” the National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes with constitutional status.

After the meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said, “The finance minister briefed the party MPs about all the four Goods and Service (GST) bills in detail and said these legislations are based on the principle of shared sovereignty.”

Mr Jaitley explained the four bills — Central GST, Integrated GST, Union Territory GST and the Compensation Law — to MPs and how these legislations would be beneficial.

Mr Kumar said the government wants to pass these bills through consensus which was also mentioned by the finance minister in his address who also said that the new legislations will usher in a ‘one-nation one-tax’ regime.

Even the PM had earlier said and conveyed to all parties that the government wants to pass GST bill through consensus and these bills will be beneficial for the common man.

Mr Jaitley had introduced the 4 GST bills in Lok Sabha Monday to implement the biggest tax reform since Independence. The bills will come up for discussion on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, to promote FIFA-U17 World Cup, sports minister Vijay Goel has come up with a novel idea. All MPs will be presented with a football by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday. India is hosting for the first time this event with the final of this World Cup being held in Kolkata’s in October.

On Opposition’s charge against the government over the NCSEBC issue, information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu alleged that the Opposition parties were “bent upon” creating controversies over a new body for the backward classes as members of these sections handed out a “drubbing” to them in the UP Assembly polls.

 He also informed that a bill will be introduced in Parliament in this regard as the Commission will have Constitutional powers.

“The Opposition parties are rattled by the goodwill that the Modi government will garner among the backward classes as it has fulfilled one of their long-pending demands. Thus, they are resorting to a disinformation campaign and disruption of Rajya Sabha out of their sheer fear of losing (elections),” Mr Naidu said.

Tags: gst bill, gst council, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Representational image.

Land leasing, renting to attract GST from July 1

Sale of land and buildings will be however out of purview of GST, new indirect tax regime.
28 Mar 2017 5:47 PM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Jaitley briefs MPs about GST bills introduced in Lok Sabha

Jaitley told MPs that passage of these bills will result in one-nation one-tax regime.
28 Mar 2017 12:02 PM
Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia

GST to result in price reduction for consumers: Adhia

Adhia explained how the existing multiple taxes at the central and state level will be merged into a single tax.
28 Mar 2017 10:21 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni’s Aadhar details leaked, Sakshi Dhoni expresses disappointment on Twitter

"Is there any privacy left? Information of Adhaar card, including application, is made public property," Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni’s wife, tweeted after personal details of former India skipper were made public. (Photo: PTI)
 

After a year’s exile, Harsha Bhogle set to return to cricket commentary

With a new administration in place in the BCCI, there seems to be a change in fortune for Harsha Bhogle. (Photo: With a new administration in place in the BCCI, there seems to be a change in fortune for Harsha Bhogle. (Photo: Harsha Bhogle Facebook)
 

Watch: When Matthew Wade asked Ravindra Jadeja what ‘m*******d’ means

Ravindra Jadeja had reportedly hurled a Hindi cuss-word (M*******d) at Matthew Wade, while he was batting on Day 3. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Pawan Kalyan fans manhandle TV anchor for giving Katamarayudu ‘just’ 3 stars

Screengrabs from the video and Pawan Kalyan in 'Katamarayadu.'
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 launch: When and where to watch live stream

You can watch the live streaming of the launc at the Samsung's website
 

Golmaal team's response after watching Parineeti's song 10 times is hilarious

The team of 'Golmaal Again' on the sets of the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

NITI Aayog to launch 3-year action plan from April 1

Niti Aayog

Finance Ministry gives 6-month extension to 12th Plan schemes

Finance Ministry

Care sees GDP clipping at 7.5-8 per cent in FY18 if monsoon is normal

Debt flows would be contingent on the interest rate differential between the Fed induced interest rates in the US and domestic rates.

'Excess Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore in economy; need for digital push'

SBI research report estimates till March 10, 2017 pegged newly supplied currency as a percentage of the extinguished currency (Rs 15.44 trillion) be around 65 per cent.

Rs 4 lakh crore worth defence procurement cleared by govt in 3 years

The Minister said the volume of total military procurement in 2014-15 was Rs 65,583 crore. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham