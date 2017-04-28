Business, Economy

Centre okays 8.65 per cent interest on EPF for FY17

PTI
Published Apr 28, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
EPFO is an autonomous body and provides interest on EPF deposits from its own income.
Government generally ratifies the rate of return approved by the CBT.
 Government generally ratifies the rate of return approved by the CBT.

New Delhi: The government has approved 8.65 per cent interest on EPF deposits for 2016-17 which would be credited into the accounts of members of the retirement fund body EPFO.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has asked its field offices to credit 8.65 per cent rate of interest into the accounts of subscribers after the Labour Ministry informed the body about approval in this regard by the central government, a senior official said.

Earlier this month, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya had said that the Finance Ministry had approved 8.65 per cent rate of interest on EPF deposits for 2016-17.

There were apprehensions among formal sector workers that they would get a lower rate of interest than the 8.65 per cent approved by the EPFO trustees in December last year.

"Finance Ministry has agreed to 8.65 per cent rate of interest. Now, the communication will come. The formal discussions are over. We will immediately issue the notification and credit the rate of interest to over four crore subscribers," the minister had said.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation trustees had approved 8.65 per cent rate on EPF in December last year.

The Finance Ministry has been nudging the Labour Ministry to lower the EPF rate for aligning it with the rates of small savings schemes like PPF. Dattatreya has been maintaining that EPFO subscribers be provided 8.65 per cent rate of interest for 2016-17.

As per the practice, the board's decision is concurred by the Finance Ministry after evaluating whether the EPFO would be able to provide the rate approved by trustees through its own income or not.

Once the Finance Ministry ratifies the rate of interest approved by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), it is credited into the accounts of EPFO members for that particular financial year.

The Finance Ministry had last year decided to lower the EPF interest rate to 8.7 per cent from 8.8 per cent approved by the CBT for 2015-16. The decision drew flak from all quarters forcing the government to uphold 8.8 per cent rate.

The Finance Ministry has been asking the Labour Ministry to rationalise the EPF interest rate in view of lowering of returns on various administered savings schemes like PPF.

The government generally ratifies the rate of return approved by the CBT because the EPFO is an autonomous body and provides interest on EPF deposits from its own income.  

Tags: epf, interest rate, epf deposits, epfo, bandaru dattatreya, small savings schemes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

EPFO is a retirement funds body.

Now you can withdraw funds from EPFO corpus for medical treatment

EPFO has done away with need for certificates and proformas for seeking advance for treatment of illness.
27 Apr 2017 7:36 PM
Representational Image

EPFO amends new scheme for subscribers to buy home

The subscribers will be able to withdraw up to 90 per cent of their accumulations in their PF account.
24 Apr 2017 8:49 PM
Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.

Finance Ministry ratifies 8.65 per cent on EPF: Labour Minister

Finance Ministry has been nudging the Labour Ministry to lower the EPF rate for aligning it with the rates of small savings schemes like PPF.
20 Apr 2017 1:23 PM
The EPFO has invested Rs 18,069 crore in ETFs till February 18.

EPFO weighs exit policy to maximise returns on investments

The EPFO is under pressure to offer higher interest rate on EPF to its around 4 crore subscribers.
16 Apr 2017 1:08 PM
Once the Finance Ministry ratifies the rate of interest approved by the CBT, it is credited into the account of EPFO members for that particular financial year.

Finance Ministry okays 8.65 per cent interest on EPF

Finance Ministry had last year also decided to lower the EPF interest rate of 8.8 per cent for 2015-16.
16 Apr 2017 11:27 AM
EPFO is a retirment funds body.

EPFO Central Board of Trustees has these 5 new things for employees

Aadhaar submission deadline pushed back to April 30 from earlier March 31, 2017.
14 Apr 2017 4:50 PM
The EPFO apex decision making body, the Central Board of Trustees, has recommended a minimum sum assured of Rs 2.5 lakh in the event of death of a subscriber.

EPFO subscribers to get Rs 50,000 more for loyalty

The benefit will also be provided in case of permanent disability even if the members have contributed for less than 20 years.
14 Apr 2017 1:45 AM
Labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya.

EPFO to provide 8.65 per cent interest on EPF for FY17

This follows reports suggesting Finance Ministry wants interest rates lower by up to 50 bps.
13 Apr 2017 7:15 PM
Aadhaar is a unique identity given to every Indians.

EPFO extends Aadhaar submission deadline to April 30

EPFO has also extended deadline for submitting digital life certificates for its over 50 lakh pensioners till April 30.
12 Apr 2017 6:04 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Little girl miraculously survives after being run over by car in China

The video has astonished netizens (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Heart-warming Pakistani ad shows how biryani brings people together

The video already has about 3.8 million views with over 48,000 shares and gives a very homely feeling to migrants in a new country. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Baahubali 2 director Rajamouli to watch first-day-first-show with the audience!

SS Rajamoui
 

El Salvador becomes first country in world to ban mining of metals

The new law entered into force after being signed by President Salvador Sanchez Ceren (Photo: AP)
 

FIR lodged against Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra in Rs 24 lakh cheating case

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty.
 

Rishi Kapoor slams the current generation stars for ditching Vinod Khanna's funeral

Rishi Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

India's first green and smart highway to complete in August: Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

India in advanced stages of formulating defence mfg policy: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

FIPB abolition in final stages: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

India's huge stockpile of bad loans still a problem: IMF

Representational image.

Jaitley promises no surprises in GST rate fixation

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham