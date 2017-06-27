Business, Economy

Finance Ministry sets up 'War room' to battle GST crises 

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2017, 6:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
The unit will act as a quick resource centre for central and state government officials to address their queries on GST.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: Equipped with multiple phonelines and computer systems and manned by tech-savvy youngsters, a "mini war room" has been set up in the finance ministry to deal with crises related to the implementation of GST.

Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) chief Vanaja N Sarna told PTI today that the unit will act as a quick resource centre for central and state government officials to address their queries on the historic tax reform scheduled to be implemented from July 1. "The finance ministry has set up a GST feedback and action room specifically for government officials to approach it with any urgent queries related to problems of GST in any area," she said.

Sarna said the action room, which will function from 8 am to 10 pm, will provide prompt response to queries raised by states and central government officials. A team of tech-savvy young officers will be manning the "war room" to assist officials in resolving their GST-related queries, sources said.

The room, equipped with computers and phone lines, will act as a single-window for anything and everything related to the GST, they said.

Tags: gst, war room, call centre, cbec, finance ministry, gst queries, invoice filing, traders, action room, gst feedback
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Representational Image.

GST effect: Coke to hike fizzy drink prices, cut that of Kinley   

Coke said aerated beverages have been the worst hit category with the proposed GST of 40 per cent.
27 Jun 2017 5:51 PM
Finance minister Arun Jaitley.

There may be initial problems during GST rollout: Jaitley 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also said the GST Council will look at bringing real estate within the GST net by next year.
27 Jun 2017 4:52 PM
Currently, crude oil, petrol, diesel, jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and natural gas are not included in the new indirect tax structure.

Natural gas may be included in GST, to benefit ONGC

GST paid on inputs and services used for producing natural gas can be set off against taxes on its sale.
27 Jun 2017 2:41 PM
Android-powered Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 smartphones

Release of Nokia 5, 6 might get delayed due to GST: report

Nokia's marketing partners HMD Global has assured that they are GST-ready
27 Jun 2017 10:17 AM
The ticket prices were revised in accordance with increase in taxes under GST, which has put movie tickets in the 18 per cent tax slab.

Hyderabad: GST jacks up film ticket price; shell out Rs 300 for gold tickets

The TS government issued orders increasing ticket prices in all theatres — single screen and multiplexes.
27 Jun 2017 3:40 AM
Representational Image.

Govt's move to defer TCS under GST will help small biz: Amazon    

The finance ministry said it has decided to postpone provision relating to TDS and TCS of the CGST/State GST Act 2017.
26 Jun 2017 8:24 PM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley asks Mehbooba to implement GST from July 1 

Jaitley said that the state has actively participated in the GST talks and should join the nation-wide wide roll out of GST.
26 Jun 2017 8:13 PM
Representational Image.

Delhi's furniture makers shut shops for 3 days over GST rate          

DFF, which is organising the protest, said it was grossly unfair to tax furniture that is used by common man at 28 per cent.
26 Jun 2017 7:53 PM
Representational Image.

Software testing complete, ready for smooth GST rollout: GSTN    

GST IT system has undergone all mandatory tests and has been opened for new registrations and enrolments on June 25.
27 Jun 2017 8:42 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What is MST and how does it make Samsung Pay unique?

All MST does is to make the PoS machine think that the Samsung Pay user has actually swiped a physical card to make a transaction.
 

Ravi Shastri to apply for India head coach job after Anil Kumble's exit

Virat Kohli, who had differences with former India coach Anil Kumble, has enjoyed solid relationship with Ravi Shastri, who worked as Team India director before Kumble was appointed as India coach. (Photo: PTI)
 

My son will have fond memories of sitting on MS Dhoni’s lap: Sarfraz Ahmed; video

When asked about the photo of MS Dhoni holding his son Abdullah, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said, “Once he (Abdullah) grows up, he would have fond memories of him sitting on the lap of on one of the greats of the game.” (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

NASA Cassini probe captures Saturn's dawn in stunning image

The view was obtained at a distance of about one million kilometers from Saturn. (Photo: NASA)
 

Baby Driver review: Ansel Elgort and Jamie Foxx take us on the ride of our lives!

Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a car chase scene from 'Baby Driver'.
 

Who does Modi embrace and why?

It was only on the second day of Modi's trip that he swooped in for his bear hugs. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Software testing complete, ready for smooth GST rollout: GSTN    

Representational Image.

Modi-Trump meet restores confidence in bilateral ties: industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Cloth merchants protest against GST rate in Rajasthan

Representational Image.

GST effect: Coke to hike fizzy drink prices, cut that of Kinley   

Representational Image.

There may be initial problems during GST rollout: Jaitley 

Finance minister Arun Jaitley.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham