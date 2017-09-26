Business, Economy

After shell firms, Centre launches war against 10 lakh 'active firms': reports

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 26, 2017, 5:43 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2017, 5:47 pm IST
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is planning to scan 10 lakh active registered firms to scrutinise their details.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is planning to scan 10 lakh active registered firms to scrutinise their details.
 The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is planning to scan 10 lakh active registered firms to scrutinise their details.

Mumbai: As the Centre continues to wage its war against money laundering by shell companies, it is now its also going to track "active firms", according to media reports.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is planning to scan 10 lakh active registered firms to scrutinise their details, including addresses and background of directors, according to a report by CNBC-TV 18.

The report said that firms found guilty of providing wrong information would be tried under the Companies Act. Such companies would also be de-registered.

The MCA is in the final stage of planning the 'census' of these companies and will kick start in the coming weeks as a pilot project.

The MCA has been identified by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as a stakeholder in the Centre's fight against black money.

In its fight against shell companies, the government recently disqualified over 1 lakh directors as companies under them failed to submit financial statement for three years. It also cancelled the registration of around 2.10 lakh defaulting companies.

Tags: shell companies, shell companies crackdown, finance ministry
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Crackdown on shell companies: Govt makes public names of debarred directors
I-T, Centre to share data to crackdown on shell companies


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men who can make women laugh more likely to satisfy them in bed

Previous studies pointed out income and self confidence as factors (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Child with painful swollen eyes may go blind as parents can't afford treatment

The father even sold his land and the family cow for the treatment (Photo: YouTube)
 

He needs to rein his neck: David Llyod slams Virat Kohli for aggression vs Australia

English cricketer-turned-commentator David Llyod feels that Kohli should rein his belligerence, adding he does it to hog all the limelight. (Photo: Twitter/PTI)
 

Police say I had a great night: Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram photo sparks controversy

Jadeja took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Heart scan: Soon unlock your PC, smartphone with your heart

To make things a little easier and less strenuous, a few researchers have managed to unlock the PC by doing nothing but simply stand in front of it.
 

Apple releases macOS High Sierra as a free update to all

With macOS High Sierra, Mac users gain powerful new core storage, video and graphics technologies. Apple claims that its new file system ensures efficient and reliable storage, and support for High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) that brings stunning 4K video at lower file sizes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Arun Jaitley sees CSR spending potential of Rs 14,000 crore

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

ADB lowers India growth outlook to 7 per cent for 2017-18

India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7 per cent from 7.4 per cent.

Flight tickets, IDs not required! Check in to airports using just your biometrics

The government is planning to link the databases of airline and airports with Aadhaar and passport numbers to facilitate a paperless boarding process.

Watch: How to install mAddhar app on your mobile phone

Aadhaar is a 12-digit biometric-based.

India unveils USD 2.5 billion plan to electrify all households by end 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a USD 2.5 billion project to electrify all of the country’s households by the end of 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham