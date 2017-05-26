Business, Economy

Indian economy got Rs 5 lakh crore advantage due to demonetisation

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 26, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
Report claims Indian economy roughly has lesser cash flowing than what was in circulation before note ban.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mumbai: Believe it or not but it is a fact. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'abrupt' decision of recalling old notes has benefited India's $2 trillion economy. This is how: A high level internal report prepared by government has revealed that demonetisation has given Indian economy an advantage of Rs 5 lakh crore, according to a report in India Today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 last year in a televised address informed the people that his government was ending legal tender status of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes by the stroke of midnight.

These old high denomination (OHD) currency notes were more than 86 per cent of total currency in circulation at the time of their recall. The decision led to severe cash crunch in country and threw people at ATM booths and bank counters.

The India Today report claims that there were around Rs 17.77 lakh crore worth of currency notes in circulation around November 8 last year when note ban was effected overnight. It is believed that had the drive of demonetisation not taken place, total currency in circulation would have now gone up to  Rs 19.25 lakh crore worth.

In April this year, the Reserve Bank of India in its briefing on total currency in circulation said that total currency in circulation by April-end in country was Rs 14.2 lakh crore. "This means that the economy now has roughly Rs 5 lakh crore cash less than the amount it would have had if note ban had not happened,” the report said.

However many experts had said at that time that demonetisation drive would surely leave some negative effect in shorter term due to which the common man would face certain hardships. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also flagged some concerns and said that note ban blues will last only for a short period of time.

Tags: narendra modi, prime minister, economic reform, note ban, demonetisation, total currency, indian economy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

The January report had not taken into consideration the impact of the demonetisation policy on India's economic growth.

Demonetisation effect transitory, says UN expert

The revised report projected that India will achieve an impressive 7.9 per cent GDP growth in fiscal 2018.
17 May 2017 1:28 PM
Shashi Kant Sharma

CAG to audit fallout of demonetisation

CAG has already completed audit of agricultural crop insurance scheme and flood control and flood forecasting.
26 Mar 2017 12:33 PM
Godrej Group chairman Adi Godrej

Adi Godrej hails demonetisation, GST

Industrialist said Right policy and decision of government was shaping the reform in right direction and enhancing growth rate.
26 Mar 2017 10:42 AM
Old Rs 1000 rupees notes seized by Shankarpura police, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: 4 held for trying to exchange Rs 4.98 crore demonetised currency

The police said that the raid was conducted on Sunday evening based on credible information.
29 Mar 2017 4:40 AM
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized 22,677 new Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 4.53 crore from Gujarat and West Bengal.

No plans to demonetise Rs 2,000 notes: Government

Counterfeit currency that came into the market after demonetisation were made of low quality paper which was easy to make out.
05 Apr 2017 4:04 PM
Nirmala Sitharaman

Hyderabad: Demonetisation goals met, says Nirmala Sitharaman

It is the job of the RBI to see how much of it is accounted for and how much escaped taxation.
09 Apr 2017 3:29 AM
The aim could be to take help of their relatives or friends abroad to get the old notes exchanged with the new ones.

People sending demonetised notes abroad by courier: Customs

In all, over Rs 1 lakh in old currency notes were seized from these couriers.
09 Apr 2017 11:42 AM
Representational image

Undisclosed income of Rs 5,400 crore detected post-demonetisation: Jaitley

18 lakh people were identified whose tax profiles were not in line with the cash deposits, says the finance minister.
12 Apr 2017 9:32 AM
Representational image (Photo: PTI)

Rs 1.10 crore demonetised notes, nine gold bars seized in Assam

In another incident, nine gold bars, weighing 15 kg, were seized from three persons at Guwahati railway station.
14 Apr 2017 1:34 PM
Cash recovered from Bomb Naga's house (Photo: ANI Twitter)

B’luru: Police raid ex-corporator’s house, find Rs 25 cr demonetised notes

Former corporator V Nagraj aka Bomb Naga's house was searched after a kidnapping complaint against him.
14 Apr 2017 5:03 PM
Nikhil Sachdeva (left) and Roshik Vohra

The chat room: 'We don’t need another disaster like demonetisation'

The dynamic fuel pricing policy has caught the attention of the market-savvy IT hub.
16 Apr 2017 5:27 AM
Demonetisation caused an immediate cash crunch, hurting economic growth.

Demonetisation will have positive impact in long term: World Bank

World Bank said before demonetisation India relied on cash to a greater extent than other large emerging markets.
18 Apr 2017 9:42 AM
Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian

Demonetisation impact may take a few months to assess: CEA

Arvind Subramanium said the impact of the sudden withdrawal of 86 per cent of currency is "pretty much over".
19 Apr 2017 1:30 PM
IMF managing director Christine Lagarde.

Seeing signs that impact of demonetisation has abated: IMF

Global funds body insists on a quick replacing of defunct currency in order to restore missing transactions.
22 Apr 2017 6:13 PM
Global silver mine production in 2016 recorded its first decline since 2002, dropping by 0.6 per cent in 2016 to a total of 885.8 million ounces.

Demonetisation led to decline in silver bar demand: survey

Introduction of an excise duty on gold in India also had a spillover effect on silver demand.
15 May 2017 10:35 AM
The market value of the property had appreciated but not the government value.

Demonetisation: 2/3 in black, advice free

Are property purchases still being paid for in cash?
26 Mar 2017 1:24 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Mom documents her children having fun without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Donald Trump pushes Montenegro PM Markovic aside

(Photo: YouTube videograb)
 

Inside Pics: A sneak-peak into what went down at Karan Johar's lavish b'day bash!

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar. (Pics: Instagram)
 

Samsung facing lawsuits over battery problems in other devices

To recall, about 112 Galaxy Note 7 fires were reported worldwide within a month of the device’s launch in August.
 

Indian nationals issued maximum number of skilled work visas to UK in 2016

The figure for Indian students coming to study in the UK stood at 11,642, marginally up from the 2015 figure of 11,160. (Photo: PTI)
 

PeeCee reminds Wendy that Meghan's more than Prince Harry's gf; wins the Internet!

Screengrab from the video
 

‘Missing’ Nashik girls traced outside Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow ‘Mannat’

Six minor girls of a family who went "missing" rescued traced outside Shahrukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Atal Pension Yojana registers 53 lakh subscribers

Representational Image

CBDT issues clarification on furnishing statement of financial transactions

The due date for filing such SFT in Form 61A is May 31.

India again ahead of China, US with USD 62.3 billion FDI inflows in 2016

Representational Image

Complexity in GST will create turbulence: Bosch

Automotive major Bosch is well-prepared to adopt the new tax regime.

Foreign players owning airlines in India can have security

Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham