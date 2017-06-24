Business, Economy

Infosys AGM: 11,000 jobs released due to automation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2017, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 5:50 pm IST
Infosys held its 36th Annual General Meeting today where company chairman R.Seshayee announced his retirement.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Mumbai: IT giant Infosys today held its 36th annual general meeting today amid alleged board room clashes and rumours of layoffs.

Here are a few minutes from the meeting:

Retirement of company chairman: Infosys executive chairman R Seshasayee announced his retirement, which is due in May 2018. Seshasayee said it will be his last AGM before he retires next year in May and plans a smooth transition to his successor. 

The effect of automation: Infosys said more than 11,000 jobs have been released due to automation. The revenue per full-tie employee (FTE) increased by 1.2 per cent as a result of automation.“It is a clear demonstration of how software is going to play a crucial role in our business model,” it said. 

Compensation gap: The IT major claimed it had recognized the fact that there exists a major compensation gap between the top management and the employees. To address the same, a company spokesperson said the company has restructures its compensation framework to stock-based rewards.

Rising protectionism: Infosys CEO Vishak Sikka addressed all shareholders in a letter saying that Infosys has been battling rising protectionism, commoditization, increasing client expectations and accelerated competition. “Internally, we had challenges to bring stability to our consulting business and growth to our Finacle and BPO businesses. But amidst all of this, it behoves us to stay focused on our longer-term mission to drive rapid growth in software-led offerings, to capture demand in newer service lines and to renew our core services — a mission to deliver consistent, profitable growth for the benefit of all our stakeholders,” Sikka said. 

The effect of automation: Infosys said more than 11,000 jobs have been released due to automation. The revenue per full-tie employee (FTE) increased by 1.2 per cent as a result of automation.“It is a clear demonstration of how software is going to play a crucial role in our business model,” it said. 

No differences with promoters: The company claimed that the alleged clash between the company’s board and its founders is purely a creation of the media.

Cash balance: Infosys claimed it currently holds on Rs 12,222 crore in cash and cash equivalent as of March 31, 2017. This is in comparison to Rs 24,276 crore of cash it was sitting on at the end of last year. It claimed its deposits stood at Rs 6,931 crore as of March 31, compared with Rs 4,900 crore in FY 16. 

Investor corner: The Infosys board has identified Rs 13,000 crore or USD 2 billion to be paid out to shareholders during FY18 through dividend and/or buybacks which would be decided later. 

Dividend declaration:  The IT company declared a final dividend of Rs 14.75 per share for FY17. It estimates a cash outflow of approximately Rs 4,061 crore – excluding dividend paid on treasury shares  and inclusive of corporate dividend tax. 

Tags: infosys, chairman, r.seshayee, protectionism, investors, board members, infosys founders, automation, job release, compensation, dividend, infosys stocks
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Infosys chairman R Seshasayee.

Infosys chairman R.Seshasayee to retire next year

He also thanked founders, his colleagues on board and shareholders for giving him an opportunity to serve the company.
24 Jun 2017 4:41 PM
Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka.

Infosys reaches $1 mn settlement with New York State over visa issue

Software services giant said this settlement relates to legal issues already resolved under 2013 settlement.
24 Jun 2017 10:48 AM
The company’s audit committee had appointed Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, LLP, an international law firm and Control Risks, a global risk consultancy to probe the alleged irregularities.

Infosys gets clean chit in Panaya deal

CEO found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the firm.
24 Jun 2017 2:52 AM
In February 2015, Infosys had announced buying the Israeli automation technology company for USD 200 million or Rs 1,250 crore in cash.

Audit finds no evidence of wrongdoing in Panaya deal: Infosys

Company has fully cooperated with all requests for information from Sebi regarding the anonymous complaints.
23 Jun 2017 8:07 PM
Representational Image.

Ex-employee accuses Infosys of discrimination against non-Asians

This is the second time that an allegation of discrimination on the grounds of ethnicity has been made against the company.
22 Jun 2017 10:17 AM
Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka.

Indian IT dependent on H-1B visa - wrong idea: Infosys CEO Sikka

Mr Sikka also believes that the Indian IT companies need to grab the opportunities provided by new technologies like AI.
22 Jun 2017 1:45 PM
According to media reports, Mr Green was asked to leave the IT giant last year.

US ex-staff files lawsuit against Infosys, alleges racial discrimination

Employee Erin Green joined Infosys in 2011 as head of immigration in United States.
22 Jun 2017 12:43 AM
Representational Image.

Ex-employee accuses Infosys of discrimination against non-Asians

This is the second time that an allegation of discrimination on the grounds of ethnicity has been made against the company.
21 Jun 2017 4:00 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphone display confusion solved: LTPS LCD vs IPS LCD vs AMOLED

If you are after greater picture quality, choose LTPS LCD or else settle for AMOLED for a vivid contrast picture experience.
 

Canada gets its first turbaned Sikh woman SC judge of Indian origin

Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as SC judge in Canada. (Photo: facebook)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch in September, may cost more than Rs 72,000

Galaxy Note 8 predecessor, Galaxy Note 7, displayed at Samsung store in South Korea.
 

Ahmed Shehzad blocks a fan after she ‘proposed’ him on Twitter

Ahmed Shehzad failed to impress and was eventually replaced by Fakhar Zaman, he was a part of the Pakistani squad that clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Didn’t like Apple’s new OS? Don’t worry. Here’s how to uninstall iOS 11 beta

While the new operating system is a big update with loads of new features, many may find it a welcome move and others might think the other way. In short, there are mixed reactions between users — some liked it, while some did not.
 

Snapchat exposing user locations; police issues child safety warning

Snapchat is a wildly popular app among teenagers and is used to share everyday experience via photos and videos that last for not more than 24 hours.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Spice GST Suvidha provider is all geared up for July 1st

Representational Image.

Mumbai ranks 57 among world's most expensive cities: survey

Representational Image.

Incentive schemes for exporters to continue post GST: Com Secy

Representational Image.

RERA, GST effect on real-estate: fall in new projects, price rise

Representational Image.

Fiscal deficit of all states soars to Rs 4.93 trillion in FY16

FIscal deficit. (Representational image).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham