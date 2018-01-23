search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

India ranks behind Pakistan among emerging economies

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 23, 2018, 12:33 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 6:50 am IST
Norway remains the world’s most inclusive advanced economy, while Lithuania again tops the list of emerging economies, the WEF said.
Excessive reliance by economists and policymakers on the GDP as the primary metric of national economic performance is part of the problem, the WEF said.
 Excessive reliance by economists and policymakers on the GDP as the primary metric of national economic performance is part of the problem, the WEF said.

New Delhi: Hours before PM Narendra Modi showcases India before the global investors’ community at Davos, Switzerland, the nation was ranked at 62nd place among the emerging economies on an Inclusive Development Index, a World Economic Forum (WEF) report said. India ranks much below China’s 26th position and even Pakistan’s 47th. India had been ranked 60th among 79 developing economies last year.

Norway remains the world’s most inclusive advanced economy, while Lithuania again tops the list of emerging economies, the WEF said.

 

Mr Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister in over 20 years to attend the WEF annual event, will meet over 120 CEOs of top multinational corporations at Davos. The PM will deliver the keynote speech at the WEF’s plenary session on Tuesday.

Of the three pillars that make up the index, India ranks 72nd for inclusion, 66th for growth and development and 44th for inter-generational equity. The neighbouring countries ranked above India include Sri Lanka (40), Bangladesh (34) and Nepal (22).

India tagged ‘advancing’ among emerging nations

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcases India before the global investors’ community at Davos, Switzerland, the nation was ranked at 62nd place among the emerging economies on an Inclusive Development Index, a World Economic Forum (WEF) report said. India ranks much below China’s 26th position and even Pakistan’s 47th.

India had been ranked 60th among 79 developing economies last year.
Norway remains the world’s most inclusive advanced economy, while Lithuania again tops the list of emerging economies, the World Economic Forum said while releasing the annual index.

Mr Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister in over 20 years to attend the WEF annual event, will meet over 120 CEOs of top multinational corporations at Davos. The PM will deliver the keynote speech at the WEF’s plenary session on Tuesday.

Of the three pillars that make up the index, India ranks 72nd for inclusion, 66th for growth and development and 44th for inter-generational equity. The neighbouring countries ranked above India include Sri Lanka (40), Bangladesh (34) and Nepal (22).

The countries ranked better than India also include Mali, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Ghana, Ukraine, Serbia, Philippines, Indonesia, Iran, Macedonia, Mexico, Thailand and Malaysia.

Although China ranks first among emerging economies in GDP per capita growth (6.8 per cent) and labour productivity growth (6.7 per cent) since 2012, its overall score is brought down by lacklustre performance on inclusion, the WEF said. The index takes into account the “living standards, environmental sustainability and protection of future generations from further indebtedness”, the WEF said.

It urged the leaders to urgently move to a new model of inclusive growth and development, saying reliance on GDP as a measure of economic achievement is fuelling short-termism and inequality.

The index, which measures progress of 103 economies on three individual pillars has been divided into two parts. The first part covers 29 advanced economies and the second 74 emerging economies.

The index has also classified the countries into five sub-categories in terms of the five-year trend of their overall Inclusive Development Growth score — receding, slowly receding, stable, slowly advancing and advancing. Despite its low overall score, India is among the 10 emerging economies with “advancing” trend.

Tags: narendra modi, world economic forum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surgeon reveals he is creating bionic vaginas from pig intestine

The groundbreaking project is being led by Alexander Seifalian, who constructed the first synthetic trachea to be transplanted into a patient. (Pixabay)
 

New technology can predict time of death

The programme has been developed by researchers at Stanford University. (Representative image: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018: Teams vs BCCI and Star Sports over newly-proposed match timings

“The broadcaster has requested for change in timings. By and large the GC has accepted it. It gets too late in the night if the game starts at 8pm," said Rajeev Shukla after the IPL Governing Council meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Say goodbye to Apple iPhone X: End of life predicted by mid 2018

Also, Apple will apparently see 10 per cent growth for all of 2018 with most growth after the new launch in September.
 

Hey gamer, have you put strong password for your gaming account?

With more than half of people now regularly gaming online, cybercriminals have an enormous pool of potential targets to choose from. (Representative Photo: Pexels)
 

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a moving speech at the World Economic Forum 2018

Shah Rukh Khan speaking at the World Economic Forum 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Raise tax limit to boost consumption: SBI arm

In its Budget wish list, SBI said that the tax exemption limit enjoyed by salaried class should be increased to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh.

NPAs to rise to Rs 9.5 lakh crore by March-end: report

Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla had said in Parliament earlier that GNPAs of banks crossed Rs 8.5 lakh crore at the end of September 2017.

India's economy turning around, GDP to clock 7 per cent in H2: Kochhar

ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar.

FPIs net inflow at Rs 8,700 cr in capital markets in Jan so far

FPIs going ahead would be to see growth coming back in the domestic economy.

India's fiscal deficit may widen to 3.5 per cent in FY19: report

The economy now has a clear runway for growth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham