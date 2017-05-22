Business, Economy

Framework under NPA ordinance by RBI may be out within 15 days

PTI
Published May 22, 2017, 3:13 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 3:13 pm IST
Framework would include creation of a separate cell to identify issues pertaining to NPAs.
RBI regulates India's banking system.
 RBI regulates India's banking system.

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank is likely to announce within a fortnight the guidelines to operationalise NPA ordinance so as to expedite the recovery of bad loans which have crossed Rs 8 lakh crore.

The framework would include creation of a separate cell to identify issues pertaining to non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans and have a clause providing definitive time-frame for the resolution process, sources said.

The time-frame could range from 60-90 days, they added. RBI is also considering setting up a special cell which will identify cases for revival or takeover by another company. Besides, it can suggest to a bank to refer a particular case for insolvency and bankruptcy, they said.

RBI has identified about 50 cases for NPA resolution after it was empowered by the government to ask banks to initiate insolvency proceedings, they added.

"The cases which have already been examined by the joint lenders' forum (JLF) but have not reached logical conclusion after that... such cases would be taken up by the RBI and the regulator can direct banks for resolution," a Finance Ministry official said.

About 10-12 cases like Bhushan Steel and GVK Power will be taken up in the first go, sources added. Soon after the passage of the ordinance, RBI last week
made substantial changes in the norms for dealing with stressed loans and warned banks that they will be penalised for missing NPA resolution timeline.

The number of creditors by value for consent for NPA resolution has been brought down to 60 per cent from the earlier 75 per cent. Earlier this month, the government gave wide-ranging legislative powers to the Reserve Bank to issue directions to lenders to initiate insolvency proceedings for the recovery of
bad loans.

Non-performing assets or bad loans of public sector banks (PSBs) have reached "unacceptably high levels" of over Rs 8 lakh crore, the bulk of which are in sectors such as power, steel, road infrastructure and textiles. The Ordinance authorises the "Reserve Bank to issue directions to any banking company or banking companies to initiate insolvency resolution process in respect of a default under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016".

It has also empowered RBI to issue directions to banks for resolution of stressed assets. RBI has been equipped with powers to specify one or more
authorities to advise banks for dealing with the problem of NPAs which, as per the Ordinance, "have reached unacceptably high levels and urgent measures are required for their resolution".

The law will also empower RBI to set up sector related oversight panels that will shield bankers from later action by probe agencies looking into loan recasts.
Banks have been reluctant to resolve NPAs through settlement schemes or sell bad loans with hair cut to asset reconstruction companies for fear of 3Cs -- CBI, CAG and CVC.

With the enactment of amendment, RBI will be able to give specific solutions with regard to hair cut for specific cases and also, if required, look at providing relaxation in terms of current guidelines.

The ordinance, which amends Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act 1949, will have to be placed in Parliament for approval in the upcoming monsoon session. It has inserted Section 35AA and Section 35 AB in the Act.

The government had earlier enacted the IBC to consolidate and amend the laws relating to reorganisation and insolvency resolution of corporate persons, partnership firms and individuals in a time bound manner.

It was aimed at maximising the value of assets to promote entrepreneurship, availability of credit and balance the interest of all stakeholders.

Tags: npa, non-performing assets, npa ordinance, rbi, reserve bank, bad loans, stressed assets
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The recognised stressed corporate and SME loans in the system currently stands at around 12 per cent of total bank credit.

Rs 2.6 trillion worth loans may turn into NPAs

Infra, power, telecom and realty have highest exposure.
18 May 2017 12:27 AM
Neither the finance ministry nor the RBI has bothered to implement a section of the Banking Companies Act, which made it mandatory to appoint an officer director and an employee director on the boards of banks.

Need surgery for NPA resolution, says bank officers' union

Govt issued an ordinance which empowers the RBI to ask banks to initiate insolvency proceedings to recover bad loans.
17 May 2017 9:33 AM
Rating agency Fitch

India praised for measures taken against NPAs: Fitch

A week after promulgation of ordinance, RBI Governor Urjit Patel met senior finance ministry officials to discuss operational issues.
13 May 2017 2:11 AM
Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa.

India concerned about NPAs of Indian banks as well: Lavasa

Cabinet this week approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act for resolution of the NPA crisis.
12 May 2017 4:17 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Ranveer Singh kept away his swanky cars away as he took an auto rockshaw ride while visiting a bar in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

'Hip-Hop' Ranveer Singh takes an auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and has sizzled this year too. Aishwarya is representing a renowned cosmetic brand along with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor and all three of them are also a part of the festival this year. She will reportedly be screening her popular film 'Devdas' at the festival this year, scheduled to be held from 17 May to 28 May. Here we also take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya dazzles again, like she has done in last 16 years
Several Bollywood stars were present at the screening of the film 'Half Girlfriend' held in Mumbai on Thursday, a day before its release on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi, other stars watch Half Girlfriend at screening
Stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries paid their last respects to Reema Lagoo, who passed away late Wednesday, at her funeral on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo at funeral
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dabangg 3 pushed to accomodate Wanted 2; Arbaaz upset with Salman?

Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan.
 

Video: Mitchell Johnson bowls a brilliant penultimate over against RPS in IPL final

Mitchell Johnson turned up the heat in the penultimate over of the match, and dismissed both Rising Pune Supergiant danger men – Manoj Tiwary and Steve Smith. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Astronomers create first large-scale map of universe

An artist impression of quasar. (Photo: Hubble Telescope)
 

South Korean president's dashing bodyguard has everyone drooling over him

The images have gone viral (Photo: Twitter)
 

RPS delete tweet mocking Rohit Sharma after MI 1st innings

Rohit Sharma exhibited brilliant leadership skills, as his side defended a total of 129 against Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017 final. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Busy bee Ranveer Singh arrives late at his own private bash

Ranveer Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

'GST to impact woking capital cycle, put strain on liquidity'

Easy system liquidity is necessary to minimise the magnitude of such disruption and to absorb the sudden changes in requirement of short term finance.

Luxurious Tejas Express will offer LED TV, Wi-Fi, CCTV to passengers

Tejas Express is luxurious train.

Clamour grows to bring petroleum under GST; J&K fires 1st salvo

Five petroleum items have been kept out of GST as they are considered cash cows. (Representational Image)

Food items to be cheaper under GST: Harsimran Kaur Badal

Union minister Harsimran Kaur Badal

Making payments much easier now with Bharat QR, UPI, Aadhaar, Micro ATMs

Digital transactions have now become integral to India's payment system.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham