 LIVE !  :  Team India captain Virat Kohli departed for a well-made 92. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Kohli, Rahane help hosts finish at 252
 
Business, Economy

UIDAI slaps notice on Airtel, its payments bank for flouting Aadhaar rules

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2017, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 6:10 pm IST
It alleged that Airtel retailers have been opening payments bank accounts using Aadhaar information of customers, without consent.
UIDAI has slapped notices on Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank over its retailers allegedly opening payments bank accounts without taking "informed consent" of customers who go for Aadhaar-based mobile SIM verification. (Photo: Representational/AFP)
 UIDAI has slapped notices on Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank over its retailers allegedly opening payments bank accounts without taking "informed consent" of customers who go for Aadhaar-based mobile SIM verification. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

New Delhi: The UIDAI has slapped notices on Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank over its retailers allegedly opening payments bank accounts without taking "informed consent" of customers who go for Aadhaar-based mobile SIM verification.

The Aadhaar-issuing body, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), in the notices seen by PTI, stated that acts of not taking consent and informing the purpose of authentication was a violation of rules and punishable with financial penalties.

It also asked both Bharti Airtel and its payments bank entity to take immediate corrective measures and report back to the authority on the same.

Reached for comments, an Airtel spokesperson said the payments bank is fully compliant with RBI and UIDAI guidelines and follows a stringent customer onboarding process. "Airtel Payments Bank accounts are opened only after explicit consent from the customer. We will continue to educate retailers and strengthen our process to ensure transparency to customers and compliance with regulation," the company said in an e-mail response.

The UIDAI in the notices stated that it has come to know that "Airtel retailers are allegedly opening Airtel payments Bank account at the time of performing Aadhaar e-KYC verification without informing the purpose of e-KYC and also without taking informed consent of the customer".

Also, certain complaints were made to UIDAI alleging that Airtel opened payments bank account without approval and the said account was then linked for receiving LPG subsidy.

The UIDAI is learnt to have said such acts violated specific sections of Aadhaar Act which require entities to mandatorily obtain consent of an individual before collecting authentication related information, and also inform them about the purpose of the authentication.

When contacted, UIDAI spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.

In November 2016, Airtel Payments Bank had rolled out banking services in Rajasthan, becoming the first payments bank to go live in the country.

Payments banks can accept deposits and savings bank deposits from individuals and small businesses, up to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh per account.

Tags: airtel payments bank, bharti airtel, unique identification authority of india (uidai), aadhaar based ekyc
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

1,000 bank branches open Aadhaar updation centres on premises
PAN to become Aadhaar for NGOs, businesses in black money fight
Don't get fleeced at Aadhaar centres! Know these 5 things
Now, Aadhaar, driving licence to be linked


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Parents refuse to abandon child born with bulging eyes labeled 'alien' by locals

The child is said to have healthy limbs and is breathing properly (Photo: YouTube)
 

JioFi festive offer: Jio's Wi-Fi hotspot gets price cut, available for Rs 999

JioFi device
 

What's cooking? Steve Smith’s Australia irked before Eden Gardens ODI vs Team India

Australian cricketers wanted their chicken to be grilled at "73-degree centigrade"; a demand CAB apparently could not meet. This did not go down too well with the Aussies. (Photo: AP)
 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
 

India vs Australia: Weather forecast indicates rain for Kolkata ODI at Eden Gardens

The city has been witnessing frequent showers and Kolkata Met director Ganesh Das has blamed it on circulation over South Bengal. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon working on smart glasses with Alexa onboard

Amazon is attempting to develop glasses that pair with Alexa and would allow users to access the voice-activated assistant outside the home, according to a newspaper report.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

30 lakh biz file GST returns, system robust: GSTN Chairman

GSTN Chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Thursday pointed to robustness of the GSTN system and said 30 lakh returns had been filed so far.

Railways to speed up electrification process, save Rs 16k crore: Piyush Goyal

The railways ministry is looking at ways to speed up the electrification process, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday.

Foodgrain output may drop 2.5 per cent in Kharif season this year

The production target for the current year is 100.80 lakh tonnes, as per the state data.

Corruption, a 'thing of the past', excessive cash dealings 'unsafe': Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the government has been proactive in dealing with everything from GST implementation to crackdown on shell companies.

'Part of forex reserves can be used to boost growth'

Reserves adequacy position would hardly change and would remain significantly above the comfort range as prescribed by the IMF. Photo: PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham