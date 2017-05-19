Business, Economy

GST Council meet: No decision on tax on gold; education, healthcare exempt

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 19, 2017, 3:11 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 4:15 pm IST
Tax rates for gold and gold jewellery likely to be decided at GST Council's June 3 meeting instead.
Tax rates for gold has not been decided yet.
 Tax rates for gold has not been decided yet.

Srinagar: The all-powerful GST Council on day two of its fourteenth meet today finalised tax rates for services under the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime, scheduled to kick-in from July 1.

It was expected that the Council will also finalise tax rates for gold, gold jewellery today itself but it has put the decision on hold till its next meeting scheduled in June this year. Earlier, some industry players had demanded gold be put under lowest tax bracket of 5 per cent.

The Council has clarified that two key social elements that were taken up for discussion today -- healthcare and education -- would be exempt from any tax under the new indirect tax regime.

Talking to media in Srinagar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the 'One Nation One Tax' would be a consumer friendly taxation system. All the cereals like rice, wheat and pulses will get cheaper, he said.

"There are hardly any areas where rates have been hiked," Jaitley said who added that the GST Council has tried either to retain the earlier tax rates or has brought them down.

Apart from that, rail, road and air transport services have been put under lowest 5 per cent tax bracket and according to Jaitley, "There are certain services which have been exempted from the tax net". Taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber cab services providers will attract lowest 5 per cent GST tax rate, Jaitley said.

Jaitley further informed that there will be a 12 per cent service tax on non-AC restaurants and service tax in restaurants in five-star hotels will be same as that in ordinary hotels. "Service tax on AC restaurants with liquor licence will be at 18 per cent," he informed. "Five-star hotels to levy 28 per cent; hotels with tariff of Rs 1,000-2,500 to pay 12 per cent rate," Jaitley added.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac who is a member of the GST Council had said that services will also attract a four-tier tax slab similar to goods that are being taxed at 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. The tax rate on gold has not been finalised yet, he said, adding that the Council will meet again on June 3.

Tags: gst, indirect tax, gst council, tax, goods and service tax
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

Representational Image

Maharashtra House to hold three day session to pass state GST Bill

The session will begin tomorrow where the legislature will pass three bills the main 116-page SGST Act.
19 May 2017 2:46 PM
Foodgrains will get cheaper under GST.

Foodgrains, common-use products to get cheaper under GST

Milk and curd will continue to be exempt from taxation when GST replaced current indirect taxes.
19 May 2017 12:33 PM
GST rates for select products have been disclosed wherein lower tax rates on FMCG products was on expected lines.

FMCG stocks get a GST leg-up, jump up to 7 per cent

FMCG index was trading 2.56 per cent higher at 9,693.49 during the late morning trade.
19 May 2017 12:15 PM
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives to attend the 14th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council at SKICC. (Photo: PTI)

GST Council to decide tax rates for services, gold, footwear on day two

Some states seek a 4 per cent tax on gold which does not form part of four-tier tax structure of GST.
19 May 2017 11:11 AM
Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Consumers to pay less for common items under GST: Paswan

Free movement of goods will ensure easy availability and keep prices under check.
19 May 2017 10:38 AM
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives to attend the 14th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council at SKICC. (Photo: PTI)

GST rates almost final

The meet also approved are the rules for the GST regime that is scheduled to come into effect from July 1, sources said.
19 May 2017 7:36 AM

World Gallery

A 26-year-old man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square Street Thursday.

Times Square crash: Intoxicated man kills 1, injures 22
An anti-austerity rally in Greece's capital turned violent on Wednesday as a general strike halted flights, ferries and public transportation, and thousands joined protest marches across the country.

Greece austerity strike: Workers protest against pay cuts
Thousands of protesters gathered in front of a Jakarta prison in support of the former Christian governor imprisoned for two years for blasphemy against Islam.

Hundreds of supporters of jailed Christian governor Ahok rally in Indonesia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday on a two-day visit. The visit is mainly aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka.

In Sri Lanka for 2 days, Narendra Modi participates in Vesak Day celebrations
Russian President Vladimir Putin was present with a photograph of his father in a naval uniform. He stood with people carrying portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday May 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Victory Day: Remembering Russian Red Army's sacrifice
South Koreans went to the polls on Tuesday to choose a new president after Park Geun-Hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North. (Photo: AFP)

South Koreans vote for new president to succeed impeached Park
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017 Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rain threatens play

If there is no match, then Mumbai Indians will move to the final as they have finished on top of the points table after the league stage. (Photo: BCCI)
 

UK: Indian-origin steel tycoon wins global award for transforming industry

His success in securing the coveted the S&P Global Platts CEO title comes in the Liberty Group's 25th anniversary year. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: Sehwag, Kaif hit back at Twitter trolls from Pakistan

The former India cricketers – Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif – did not mince any words as they hit back in style to the tweets which targeted them following ICJ’s stay order on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution in Pakistan. (Photo: Mohammad Kaif Twitter)
 

No relationship with Jhanvi and Khushi; it doesn't exist: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and half-sisters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor.
 

Thailand has an obese monkey called 'Uncle Fat' and he is now on a strict diet

The male long-tailed macaqueis now eating lean protein, fruits and vegetables at a rehabilitation center in Thailand. (Photo: AP)
 

At 105, woman receives honorary high school diploma

Theresia Brandl donned a cap and gown Wednesday at her Oakdale nursing home to celebrate. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Odisha GST to simplify tax administration

Representational Image

FDI up 9 per cent in FY17 to highest level of $43.48 billion: Govt

In 2015-16, the country had attracted USD 40 billion foreign investments.

Maharashtra House to hold three day session to pass state GST Bill

Representational Image

Foodgrains, common-use products to get cheaper under GST

Foodgrains will get cheaper under GST.

Heavy bikes, yachts, private jets to attract 31 per cent GST

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham