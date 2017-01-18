Business, Economy

Cabinet clears insurance reforms; allows listing of PSU firms

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 18, 2017, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 3:35 pm IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says govt would take to OFS route and issue fresh shares for listing these companies on bourses.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Mumbai: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared much awaited insurance sector reforms. With this decision, the government has paved way for listing of pubic sector insurance companies on stock exchanges.

Largest public sector insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is not listed on country’s premium bourses. Move would benefit the company as it would make room for the government insurer to raise funds at markets.

Other big players in the sector also likely to benefit form the decision.

“Government will reduce its holding in public sector insurance companies from 100 per cent to 75 per cent,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters.

He added that government will take to the Offer-for-Sale route to enlist these entities on bourses. Fresh share issues would also be conducted, Jaitley said.

According to him, listing of these companies would make it easier for government to plan disinvestment schemes for these entities.

Tags: public sector insurers, lic, arun jaitley, cabinet, insurance sector, insurance companies
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Kapil Sharma's show along with his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their upcoming film 'Raees'.

Raees promotions: SRK shakes a leg on Kapil's show, Nawaz tags along
Shah Rukh Khan officially inaugarated best friend Karan Johar's much talked about autobiography, 'An Unsuitable Boy,' in the city, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Sid, Alia show up at best friend KJo's autobiography launch
Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most sought after young stars, brought in his 31st birthday with his friends from the industry joining him in the celebrations. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Kat, Sonakshi, Farhan join Sidharth in his birthday revelries
Celebrities made it a point to flaunt their fitness levels and ran for a good cause. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai Marathon: John, Milind, Ambani, run long and hard for a good cause
Gowns, tuxedos and unprecendented glamour domninated the red carpet of India's most awaited awards show, Filmfare awards (Picture courtesy: Instagram).

Stars dazzled at Filmfare awards last night!
It's a happening Friday as our favourite stars stepped out, looking dazzling as ever for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Katrina make different exists, while Parineeti, Disha smile candidly
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harbhajan Singh salutes Yuvraj Singh’s fighting spirit

Harbhajan said Yuvraj never gives up easily. (Photo: PTI)
 

Thanks for all the support: Salman after being acquitted in Arms Act case

Salman Khan
 

Nokia P1 will sport Snapdragon 835 SoC: Report

The Nokia P1 will feature Sharp Aquos Xx3 smartphone design.
 

Video: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni practice hitting sixes ahead of second ODI

Both batsmen were seen practicing hitting sixes ahead of the second ODI. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Here’s why Ajay Devgn wrote an emotional letter to Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are friends with each other since very long time.
 

Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif slam haters of Dangal actress Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim was forced to apologise by trolls for meeting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Domestic demand, exports to help Indian cos: S&P

Faster economic growth as well as reforms makes India a good macroeconomic story and this, coupled with the stable credit profile of companies.

Par panel meet begins, RBI Governor to brief on demonetisation

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel.

Red-handed: China province admits faking economic data

China's GDP figures are a closely watched measure of economic growth in the country, which affect business and financial decisions around the globe.

China 2016 growth slides to 26-year low

Chinese President Xi Jinping is looking to claim the mantle of global economic leadership many expect an increasingly protectionist Trump to give up.

Govt may extend anti-dumping duty on Chinese chemical

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham