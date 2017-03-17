Business, Economy

Approval given to RBI to print Rs 10 plastic notes: Govt

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2017, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 4:57 pm IST
Arjun Ram Meghwal said that field trial with plastic banknotes will be done at five locations of the country.
Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal
 Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal

New Delhi: The government today said the RBI has been authorised to conduct field trials of plastic notes of Rs 10 that have a longer life span. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said "it has been decided" to conduct a field trial with plastic banknotes at five locations of the country.

"Approval for procurement of plastic substrate and printing of bank notes of Rs 10 denomination on plastic banknote substrates has been conveyed to the RBI," the minister said.

He further said plastic notes are expected to last longer than cotton substrate based banknotes. Over the years, central banks across the world have been exploring different solutions like plastic notes and other developments in banknote substrates for extending the life cycle of banknotes.

The minister also said an inter-disciplinary Standing Committee on Cyber Security has been constituted to review the threats inherent in the existing and emerging technology and suggest appropriate policy interventions to strengthen cyber security and resilience.

Tags: reserve bank of india, arjun ram meghwal, plastic notes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Reserve Bank of India

RBI's policy unlikely to be impacted by Fed rate hike

RBI is expected to stay put on the repo rate in its upcoming monetary policy next month
16 Mar 2017 4:44 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Japanese chef Misuki Moriyasu decided to encourage people who hate eating healthy by turning salads into cakes. (Photo: Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Chef creatively creates healthy salad cakes at her cafe
very year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spain celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta in Valencia
British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Artist seamlessly merges everyday objects into art creations
The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews celebrate spirit of freedom on Purim in across the world
Holi festival marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. (Photo: AP)

Colours of Holi unite people on both sides of the border
Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: AIB's honest take on conference calls at work is hilarious

The video is a satirical take on the workplace (Photo: YouTube)
 

Saina Nehwal to donate Rs. 6 lakhs to families of CRPF jawans killed in Sukma
 

MS Dhoni tips for Shreevats Goswami: It takes 2 hits to return to form

Bengal's wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami got some priceless suggestions from MS Dhoni during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Photo: PTI / ICC)
 

Virat Kohli is on a different planet, says Andrew Flintoff
 

Technique called 'orgasm denial' can lead to the most intense sex

The intensity of the orgasm is extremely high (Photo: YouTube)
 

Glenn Maxwell becomes 2nd Australian to score tons in Test cricket, ODIs and T20Is

With a hundred in the Ranchi Test against India, Glenn Maxwell joined the likes of Tillakatne Dilshan, Faf Du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Mahela Jayawardene, Tamim Iqbal, Brendon McCullum, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson who have hundreds against their names in Tests, ODIs and T20s. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Panel on iron ore pricing to submit report by month-end: Govt

NMDC's iron ore mines at Donimalai forests in Sandur taluk.

Govt formulating national food processing policy: Harsimrat Kaur

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

India, Russia to set up $1 billion fund to promote business: Nirmala

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

No proposal to withdraw new Rs 2,000 notes: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Fed rate hike marks normalisation of US monetary policy: Fitch

Global Rating agency Fitch
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham