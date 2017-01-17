Business, Economy

India loses fastest growth tag to China; IMF cites note ban for rate cut

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 17, 2017, 12:46 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 9:21 am IST
China has recorded a 6.7 per cent growth in 2016 and has edged past India with 0.1 percentage point.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The IMF on Monday cut India’s growth rate for the current fiscal year to 6.6 per cent from its previous estimate of 7.6 per cent due to the “temporary negative consumption shock” of note ban.

China has recorded a 6.7 per cent growth in 2016 and has edged past India with 0.1 percentage point. With this, India has lost the fastest growing tag among emerging economies.

Despite its status of the second largest economy, China still continues to be an emerging economy. India, however, is expected to regain its fastest growing economy status in 2017 as IMF has projected its economy to grow by 7.2 per cent as against China’s 6.5 per cent.

According to the IMF’s  World Economic Outlook (WEO), the Chinese economy will slowdown in 2017 by 0.2 per cent. This gives India an edge over China. The Indian economy is likely to revive to touch 7.7 per cent growth rate in 2018. India was forecast to clock 7.6 per cent growth in 2016. However, the demonetisation is expected to pull down the country’s growth potential and set it back by two years.

“In India, the growth forecast for the current (2016-17) and next fiscal year were trimmed by one percentage point and 0.4 percentage point, respectively, due to the negative consumption shock induced by cash shortages and payment disruptions associated with the recent currency note withdrawal and exchange initiative,” the WEO said. The global growth for 2016 is now estimated at 3.1 per cent, in line with the October forecast.

Economic activity in both advanced econom-ies and emerging market and developing economies is forecast to accelerate in 2017-18, with global growth projected to be 3.4 per cent, unchanged from the earlier forecasts.

Tags: world economic outlook, chinese economy

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S8 3D renders: Big screen, yet not a big phone

Galaxy S8 concept image (Image: YouTube)
 

58 per cent wealth with 1 per cent rich Indians

The study said there are 84 billionaires in India, with a collective wealth of $248 billion, led by Mukesh Ambani ($19.3 billion), Dilip Shanghvi ($16.7 billion) and Azim Premji ($15 billion). (Representational image)
 

Odisha: Child prodigy names 1,000 rivers in 9 minutes

Meghali Malabika Swain at the India Book of Records event in Odisha on Sunday.
 

Karan Johar had ‘guilt’ laden paid sex twice?

Karan Johar
 

Hitler did not commit suicide, claim CIA operatives who helped kill Bin Laden

Adolf Hitler. (Photo: AFP)
 

Karan Johar opens up on what made him fall in love with SRK

SRK appeared in a much appreciated cameo in KJo's last directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai mushkil'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

GST rollout postponed to July 1, issue of dual control resolved: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

RBI raises daily cash withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 10,000

The cash withdrawal limit from ATMs was reduced to Rs 2,000 following demonetisation, and then raised to Rs 4,500 from January 1. (Photo: File)

GST Council meet: No sign of meeting April 1 deadline, says Isaaq Thomas

Kerala finance minister Isaaq Thomas.

WPI inflation rises to 3.39 per cent in Dec, but food prices cool

In November, prices rose a provisional 3.15 percent.

India poised for huge growth in solar energy: Piyush Goyal

Power Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI/File).
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham