Business, Economy

Daily use products, LPG to become cheaper under GST

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2017, 9:59 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Council is scheduled to meet on June 18 to finalise e-way rules and anti-profiteering norms.
Fixation of GST rates on the supplies is joint responsibility of the Central and State governments after the approval from the GST Council.
 Fixation of GST rates on the supplies is joint responsibility of the Central and State governments after the approval from the GST Council.

New Delhi: Note books, domestic LPG, aluminium foils, insulin, agarbatti and a large number of daily use household products will become cheaper under the GST regime set to be rolled out from July 1.

In a majority of supplies of goods, the tax incidence approved by the GST Council is much lower than the present combined indirect tax rates levied by the Centre and states, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The current taxes are levied on account account of central excise duty rates, embedded central excise duty rates, service tax post-clearance embedding, VAT rates or weighted average VAT rates, cascading of VAT over excise duty and tax incidence on account of CST, Octroi, Entry Tax, among others.

The new indirect tax regime in the country is to come into effect from July 1, wherein fixation of GST rates on the supplies is joint responsibility of the Central and State governments after the approval from the GST Council.

Some of the items where the GST incidence is lower than the present combined indirect tax rates are milk powder, curd, butter milk, Unbranded Natural Honey, dairy spreads, cheese, spices, tea, wheat, rice, flour, and spices.

The new tax is also lower on groundnut oil, palm oil, sunflower oil, coconut oil, mustard oil, sugar, palmyra jaggery, sugar confectionery, pasta, spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, fruit and vegetable items, several food products, pickle, murabba, chutney, sweetmeats, ketchup and sauces.

The finance ministry today released a list of supplies wherein GST incidence will be lower than the current taxes. The list also includes toppings, spreads and sauces, instant food mixes, mineral water, ice, cement, coal, kerosene PDS, LPG domestic, insulin, agarbatti, tooth powder, hair oil, toothpaste, kajal, soap, X-ray films for medical useand diagnostic kits and reagents.

The new tax is also lower on plastic tarpaulin, school bag, exercise books and note books, kites, children's picture, drawing or colouring books, silk and woollen fabrics, certain types of cotton fabrics and specific readymade garments, along with footwear of Rs 500, and helmet.

Fly ash bricks and fly ash blocks, glasses for corrective spectacles, LPG stove, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake servers, fish knives, tongs, fixed speed diesel engines of power not exceeding 15HP, tractor rear tyres and tractor rear tyre tubes, and weighing machinery.

The GST Council, comprising state finance ministers and headed by Union Finance Minister, had decided on the GST rates on all goods and services during May and June. The Council is scheduled to meet on June 18 to finalise e-way rules and anti-profiteering norms.

Tags: gst, lpg, household products, goods and service tax, gst council, indirect tax, tax rate, finance ministry, excise duty, vat, service tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: File)

Exempt beedi, granite industry from GST: Telangana CM to Modi, FM

Rao wrote in the letter that imposition of excess taxes will negatively affect 1000s of workers living off the beedi industry.
16 Jun 2017 8:37 AM
Even after revision of tax slabs by the union finance ministry, movie ticket rates at multiplex theatres was affected as they fall under higher category.

Movie-goers worried over new GST slabs on tickets

One should avoid watching movies to give a strong reply to government, says M.V. Anjane-yulu, secretary of Taxpayers Association.
16 Jun 2017 6:03 AM
HP has tied up with KPMG to offer a buddled tax software with its laptop, which could be bought on EMI. 

Tax firms swoop in ahead of GST

GST requires all businesses to upload data every day.
16 Jun 2017 2:26 AM
India has over 30 lakh SMEs, which contribute almost 50 per cent of the total industrial output, and can create a big market for tax service providers.

Tax firms swoop in ahead of GST

GST requires all businesses to upload data every day.
16 Jun 2017 1:08 AM
Representational Image.

GST rules for cell towers a 'regressive' step: TAIPA

The government has increased tax rate under GST on telecom services from 15 per cent to 18 per cent.
15 Jun 2017 6:18 PM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

GST Council to vet e-way, anti-profiteering rules on June 18

As per the draft, GSTN would generate e-way bills that will be valid for 1-15 days, depending on distance to be travelled.
15 Jun 2017 3:54 PM
Representational image.

It's raining discounts as carmakers woo customers ahead of GST

Dealers of country's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, are offering discounts between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000.
15 Jun 2017 4:56 PM
Carriers, including Air India, have expressed concern over certain aspects of GST.

Civil aviation ministry seeks deferment of GST implementation

Airlines say making changes in global ticket distribution system to ensure compliance with GST would take time.
15 Jun 2017 2:02 PM
The industry has cut down the production by about 50 per cent in May and June.

Granite industry calls for reduction in 28 per cent GST

Granite sector is a labour intensive sector and employs over 75,000 people directly and indirectly.
15 Jun 2017 1:27 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US, Mexican brewers craft Trump beer, turns out to be ‘very bitter’

The brewers say the cross-border venture aims to refute Trump's anti-Mexico rhetoric. (Photo: AFP)
 

HTC to unveil "squeezy" smartphone HTC U11 in India today

HTC U 11 smartphone
 

City on Mars possible within our lifetime: Elon Musk

SapceX CEO Elon Musk
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli becomes quickest to score 8000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli reached to the 8000-run mark in his 175th innings to go ahead of South African captain AB de Villiers who had taken 182 innings to reach to the milestone. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan becomes India’s highest run-getter, pips Ganguly

Shikar Dhawan also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of being the fastest cricketer to score 1,000 runs in ICC One-day International (ODI) events. Dhawan took 16 innings to reach the landmark, eclipsing Tendulkar (18) and Sourav Ganguly (20). (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Dominant India set up Pakistan date after thrashing Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (123 not out), Kedar Jadhav (2/22) played pivotal roles as Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 96 to seal India’s thumping nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Maha disbursed Rs 8,332 crore crop loan to nearly 14 lakh farmers

Farmers during a recent agitation in Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)

Forex reserves on BoP basis jump by USD 21.6 bn in FY17: RBI

Representational Image.

Indian Oil launches control rooms to monitor daily fuel price revisions

Representational Image.

GST rules for cell towers a 'regressive' step: TAIPA

Representational Image.

RBI likely to step up forex buying; rate cut on cards

Reserve Bank of India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham