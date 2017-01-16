Business, Economy

RBI raises daily cash withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 10,000

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2017, 6:17 pm IST
However, the maximum amount of cash that can be withdrawn from ATMs per week has been retained at Rs 24,000.
The cash withdrawal limit from ATMs was reduced to Rs 2,000 following demonetisation, and then raised to Rs 4,500 from January 1. (Photo: File)
 The cash withdrawal limit from ATMs was reduced to Rs 2,000 following demonetisation, and then raised to Rs 4,500 from January 1. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: In a major relief, the Reserve Bank today more than doubled the daily ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 but retained the weekly ceiling at Rs 24,000. RBI however doubled the weekly withdrawal limit from current accounts to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000 - a move which will ease cash position of small traders.

"On a review of limits placed on withdrawals from ATMs and current accounts, it has been decided to enhance the same, with immediate effect...," the central bank said in a notification.

RBI had increased the daily withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 4,500 from Rs 2,500 effective January 1. "The limit on withdrawals from ATMs has been enhanced from the current limit of Rs 4,500 to Rs 10,000 per day per card," RBI said, adding that it will be operative within the existing overall weekly limit.

The limit on withdrawal from current accounts has been enhanced from the current limit of Rs 50,000 per week to Rs 1 lakh per week and it extends to overdraft and cash credit accounts also, RBI said.

RBI had placed limits on cash withdrawals following demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 9, 2016. The 50-day demonetisation period ended on December 30.

However, NRIs and Indians who were abroad during the demonetisation period have been given additional time to deposit their old currency notes.

Tags: cash withdrawal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Representational image.

RBI increases daily cash withdrawal limit to Rs 4,500 from Rs 2,500

However, the central bank has not changed weekly withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 through cheques at bank branches.
31 Dec 2016 11:24 AM
Representational Image.

Government likely to increase cash withdrawal limit after Dec 30

Presently, an individual can withdraw Rs 2,500 a day through ATM and Rs 24,000 a week through cheques at banks.
28 Dec 2016 12:08 PM

World Gallery

A cargo plane crashed on Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
A boy carries an image of the Child Jesus as he waits for the traditional blessing with holy water to celebrate its feast day.

Santo Niño: The Filipino festival of Child Jesus
At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called, 'the finest vice president we have ever seen'.

Biden breaks down after Obama surprises him with Medal of Freedom
Every January, thousands of voodoo worshippers joined by crowds of tourists and descendants of slaves trudge down the long sand track leading to the beach at Ouidah in Benin.

Thousands of worshippers and tourists flock to West Africa for a Voodoo pilgrimage
In a speech that was inspirational and emotional, Barack Obama bid adieu as the President of United States of America.

Nostalgia, tears, smiles: Barack Obama's farewell speech had it all
Thousands of Mexicans marched in the capital Monday to complain about a gasoline price increase, demonstrating a day after police in Sonora state fought a pitched, three-hour battle to free a border rail crossing blocked by protesters.

More gas hike protests in Mexico a day after clash at border
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lack of hotel rooms in Cuttack force Team India to stay in Pune

Both the teams will stay in Pune till Tuesday as the rooms in the hotel that the teams are supposed to stay are available only from Wednesday morning. (Photo: PTI)
 

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, Madhavan to speak at India Conference at Harvard

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: File)
 

Dangal girl Zaira writes open letter apologising for meeting CM Mufti

Zaira will next be seen in Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'.
 

Nostalgic Salman shares pic from Karan Arjun set, wishes SRK-Hrithik for the clash

Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Karan Arjun.
 

Box-office: Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu a disaster, has miserable opening weekend

A still from the film.
 

Air hostess in UK sacked for eating bacon sandwich in flight

Representational Picture (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Major breakthrough at GST Council meet, dual control issue resolved

Arun Jaitley.

GST Council meet: No sign of meeting April 1 deadline, says Isaaq Thomas

Kerala finance minister Isaaq Thomas.

WPI inflation rises to 3.39 per cent in Dec, but food prices cool

In November, prices rose a provisional 3.15 percent.

Jaitley looks to break deadlock at GST meeting on Monday

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

We respect autonomy of RBI, says Fin Min after bank staff write to Governor

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham