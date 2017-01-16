Business, Economy

GST rollout postponed to July 1, issue of dual control resolved: Jaitley

There was a broad view in the GST Council that July 1 appears to be a more realistic date to roll-out, Jaitley said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday that the roll out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been postponed to July 1.

"There was a broad view that July 1 appears to be a more realistic date to roll-out," Jaitley said after a meeting of the ninth GST Council.

However, he added that the contentious issue of dual control was resolved at the meet.

Jaitley said that states will be cross empowered. “90 per cent of assessees with Rs 1.5 crore yearly turnover will be assessed by states. Rest 10 per cent will be assessed by the Centre,” Jaitley informed.

Businesses above Rs 10 crore or less will be assessed 50 per cent by states and 50 per cent by the Centre, Jaitley said.

