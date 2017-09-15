Business, Economy

After bank a/cs, PAN, govt plans to link Aadhaar with driving license

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2017, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government is planning to link the two national IDs.
Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said the government is planning to link driving license with Aadhaar.
Haryana: After PAN, bank accounts and welfare schemes, the government is now planning to link driving license with Aadhaar.

Speaking at the Digital Haryana Summit 2017, Union Minister for Law and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government is planning to link the two national IDs. “We are planning to link Driving Licence to Aadhaar. I have had a word with Gadkari ji (Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari) regarding this,” he said.

This statement comes days after the media reported that the government is also planning to link the 12-digit unique identification number with SIM cards.

“Aadhaar is safe and secure. It is a tool for good governance and empowerment,” said Prasad. He added that linking of bank accounts, which needs to be done by December 31, 2017, will help in checking money laundering.

Elaborating on the benefits of digitisation, Prasad said “Digital governance is good governance. Digital delivery is fast delivery”.

Meanwhile, Aadhaar continues to be a tool used by the government for availing various social welfare schemes, as well as for curbing criminal activities like identity duplication, black money hoarding, tax evasion, terrorism, etc.

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, it minister, aadhaar cards, driving licence
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


