Centre to roll out Rs 100 and Rs 5 coins to celebrate MGR's birth centenary

The Finance Ministry will mint Rs 100 and Rs 5 coins to mark the birth centenary of the iconic actor and politician.
Mumbai: Pretty soon, your wallets will boast of Rs 100 coins as the government is set to introduce these new coins to commemorate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna awardee and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late M G Ramachandran.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the government will also roll out new Rs 5 coins to mark this occasion. “The coins of the following denominations (Rs 100 and Rs 5) shall also be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government to commemorate the occasion of Dr MG Ramachandran birth centenary,” the Ministry of Finance said in a notification dated September 11.

The newly minted coins will be etched with MGR’s portrait in the centre. The words- 'Dr M G Ramachandran Birth Centenary' will be inscribed in the lower periphery while the same will be inscribed in the Devanagari script on the upper periphery.

The years marking the great actor and politician’s lifetime -'1917-2017' will be etched below his sketch, said the notification.

The reverse side of the coin will bear the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the inscription 'Satyamev Jayte'.

The Rs 100 will weigh 35 grams and will be made of 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent nickel and 5 per cent zinc.

The Rs 5 coins will weigh 6 grams and will be made of 75 per cent copper,  20 per cent zinc and 5 per cent nickel.

Marudur Gopalan Ramachandran, popularly known as 'MGR', was the founder of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the ruling party in Tamil Nadu now.

The film actor, who was elected as the chief minister thrice in his lifetime, was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1988. He continues to be a political and cultural icon.

