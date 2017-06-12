Business, Economy

States wanting to waive farmer loans should generate funds themselves: FM

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2017, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 2:24 pm IST
The comment comes after Maharashtra Government recently announced a farm loan waiver.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that the states that want to waive off farm loans have to source funds for the same on their own. 

The finance minister made the comment while taking stock of the finances of public sector banks as also the resolution of c or NPAs, with heads of the lenders. Besides NPA resolution and bank finances, the meeting also featured the government's financial inclusion schemes.

On the farm loan waiver announced by the Maharashtra government, he made it clear that states which want to go in for waiver will have to generate funds from their own resources.

RBI, Jaitley said, is in an advanced state of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the insolvency and bankruptcy rule. Also, the government is actively working on consolidation of state-owned banks.

Public sector banks made a "stable operating profit" of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2016-17 and had a net profit at Rs 574 crore after making due provisions.

The finance minister observed that there are challenges to credit growth and speedy resolution for all pending NPA cases is the need of the hour.

"The RBI is at a fairly advanced stage of preparing a list of those debtors where a resolution is required through the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) process and you will shortly be hearing about it," he told reporters after the meeting.

Tags: arun jaitley, bad loans, npa, bankers, public sector banks, rbi, finance, fund
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Arun Jaitley to meet PSB chiefs today to assess NPA situation

Currently, the PSBs are being faced with toxic loans of Rs 6.06 lakh crore during April-December 2016-17.
12 Jun 2017 9:46 AM
Nepal police academy which is also called National Police Academy (NPA) will provide training to 410 Nepalese police officers annually.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: NPA to help establish Nepal academy

India's Ministry of Home Affairs is doing consultancy service for the project monitoring and quality assurance services.
12 Jun 2017 2:38 AM
Assocham president Sandeep Jajodia also urged the Centre that the NPA norms on getting the account classified under non-performing asset category for core sectors should be extended from 90-days to 180-days.

Industry seeks longer NPA timeline

Assocham President said that the MPC missed out on another opportunity to lower the intervention rates.
09 Jun 2017 12:45 AM
RBI has decided to focus on a few large stressed accounts under the framework and accordingly a set of accounts has been identified.

Working on resolution of large NPA accounts: RBI

RBI changed the consent required for approval of a proposal to 60 per cent by value instead of 75 per cent earlier.
07 Jun 2017 8:17 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Champions Trophy: 5 demons that Virat Kohli’s India exorcised against South Africa

Team India have improved their bowling in the middle overs, something that made a lot of difference against South Africa. (Photo: AP)
 

Secret iPhone features you’ve been missing out on

(iPhone/Representational image)
 

Lack of sexual satisfaction responsible for erectile dysfunction: study

Porn is often blamed for turning men off sex with their partners (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Veteran Telugu poet, writer C Narayana Reddy passes away

The research work by him on modern Telugu poetry assessing the influence of tradition and experiment on it became a classic since its publication in 1967. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bengaluru police creates this witty puzzle to raise awareness about road safety

They pick up the scene when Joyce is trying to talk to her son Will Byers through light signals on the wall and it is quite different than simply tweeting out. (Photo: Twitter/BengaluruCityPolice)
 

HMD Global confirms Nokia 3, 6, 5 will launch in India on June 13

Android-powered Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Government moves ahead to resurrect stalled power projects

Power Minister Piyush Goyal.

I-T Act treats all assesses alike, not discriminatory: Supreme Court

All income tax assesses constitute one class and they are treated alike by the impugned provision.

Govt close to resolving bad loans crisis in power sector: Piyush Goyal

Power Minister Piyush Goyal.

RBI nearly done listing loans for resolution through bankruptcy: Arun Jaitley

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

India constructs 30 km/day highway under Modi's roadways push

New roads and highways are comin gup in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham