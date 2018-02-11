Hiring outlook for 2018 positive, likely to grow by 10-15 pc: India Skills Report

The India Skills Report 2018 also said that employability has grown to highest ever level of 45.6 per cent in last five years. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Corporate India's hiring outlook looks bullish and is expected to witness a growth of 10-15 per cent this year after a subdued job market activity in 2017, says a report.

According to the India Skills Report 2018, hiring outlook for 2018 looks "positive", and is estimated to grow by 10-15 per cent this year.

The report captured hiring intent of over 120 employers and reached out to over 5,10,000 students across the country.

The survey was jointly conducted by HR technology solutions company PeopleStrong, skill assessment firm Wheebox along with Pearson, CII, AICTE, United Nations Development Programme and AIU.

The report also said employability has grown to highest ever level of 45.6 per cent in last five years.

"We as a country are undergoing a phase of transition as we embrace the impact of digital in our lives. Lot of efforts are needed both at the supply side and demand side to ensure we complete this phase with flying colours. Data shows we are on the right track," said Pankaj Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of PeopleStrong.

The report further noted that Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh were among the top 10 states with the highest employment opportunity.

India's IT hub Bengaluru continued to occupy the pole position in terms of employability, with the survey putting the city at top position followed by Chennai, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur, respectively.

New Delhi was placed at the 7th position, while Pune and Tiruchirappalli followed it.

Significantly, the national capital was found to have the highest employable pool of candidates (2/3rd were employable).

The survey said the percentage of employable resources between 18-25 years age stood at 46 per cent, and 26 per cent between the age group of 26-29.

Overall employability, it said, has risen from 40.44 per cent to 45.60 per cent over last year.