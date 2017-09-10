Business, Economy

GST rates cut on 30 daily-use items, no cess on small cars

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S UMAMAHESHWAR
Published Sep 10, 2017, 12:35 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 12:37 am IST
SUVs to get costly by 7 per cent, mid-size cars by 2 per cent, large cars by 5 per cent.
Minister of Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley at the 21st GST Council meet in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
  Minister of Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley at the 21st GST Council meet in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The GST Council on Saturday decided to reduce consumption tax on nearly 30 goods of daily use and exempted small and hybrid cars from the proposed cess. SUVs, mid-sized and luxury cars, however, will get costly by 2 to 7 per cent.

“Tax rates were fixed on the basis of equivalence  as we had decided to maintain the tax rates to match pre-GST rates. Under GST, small petrol and diesel cars enjoyed a tax advantage of three per cent. However, we have decided to maintain status quo on small petrol and diesel cars. So even if it has got cheaper, let consumers enjoy the benefit,” Mr Jaitley told reporters after an eight-hour long GST Council meeting here.

cess
 

According to the minister, a 2 per cent additional cess will be levied on mid-sized cars, 5 per cent on large cars and 7 per cent on SUVs, taking the total incidence of taxation to pre-GST levels. Despite the levy of cess, the large cars and SUVs would cost less as their tax incidence had come down by 8 per cent and 11 per cent respectively. At its last meeting on August 5, the panel had approved hike in cess on mid-, large-sized cars, SUVs, hybrid and luxury ones to up to 25 per cent, from 15 per cent. An ordinance was promulgated and the council on Saturday looked into the quantum of hike.

Tags: gst council, consumption, suvs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Shocking moment woman finds squirming maggots in chocolates

The woman, Rachel Vile, from Bourbonnais, Illinois claims that she spotted the crawling creatures after she and her roommate tucked into the treats. (Photo: Facebook/ Rachel Vile)
 

Pennywise: Creepy footage of clown on home's doorstep takes internet by frenzy

Police have expressed fears of a return of the 'killer clown' trend fuelled by the release of the Stephen King film (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Videos on YouTube get more lively, thanks to the new HDR support

If you have a smartphone that supports HDR viewing, then you can bask in the goodness of enhanced colours, brightness and contrast. (Photo: Sony Xperia XZ Premium)
 

US varsity shows a slide suggesting masturbation during orientation, apologizes

The Rochester Institute of Technology's slide featured the Winnie the Pooh character Roo (Photo: RIT)
 

French pranksters replace church’s holy water with alcohol

The identity of the pranksters and their intentions remains unknown. (File Photo)
 

At least 2.5 lakh people will buy the Galaxy Note 8 in India

Although the US variant comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the Indian variant will get the Exynos 8895 chipset from the Galaxy S8, along with 6GB RAM as standard.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Demonetisation led to expansion of formal economy: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah.

Rajan says govt could sell some assets to fund ailing PSU banks

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo: PTI)

States red flag problem faced by traders on GSTN portal

Council will also formulate a mechanism to deal with businesses that are deregistering their brands post GST to avoid taxes.

India, China to set up working groups to promote exports

The country has also insisted upon China to increase investments.

MUDRA Yojana generates 5.5 crore jobs, says report

MUDRA loan is available for non-agricultural activities for up to Rs 10 lakh. (Photo:Representational/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham