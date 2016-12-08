 LIVE !  :  Keaton Jennings becomes the 5th England batsman to score a 100 in his maiden innings in Mumbai. (Photo: BCCI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Jennings, Ali put England in command
 
Business, Economy

Govt exempts card payments up to Rs 2,000 from service tax

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 8, 2016, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2016, 12:40 pm IST
Exemption would enable people to switch to 'alternative' mode of payments, thus encouraging digital economy.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Mumbai: Government on Thursday exempted card payments up to Rs 2,000 from service tax in its efforts to make a less cash economy a reality. Payments made using both debit and credit cards have been given the relaxation in rules.

Currently, 15% service tax is applicable on these card transactions.

The move is likely to be hailed by general public at large as it will bring some respite to the cash-starved populace queuing up hours outside banks and teller machine kiosks.

The ban on Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes has rendered people with less or no cash in hand thus leading to demands for more cash of legal tender in the system which the government has so far failed to supply with.

The exemption on the card payments would enable people to switch to the 'alternative' mode of payments at cash-intensive outlets like those done at hotels, retail shops, buying for household stuffs.

Tags: credit cards, debit cards, card payments, service tax, exemption
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man chops off puppy's legs in Dwarka

Puppy with its legs chopped off. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Love in the time of Trump: Dating sites for the politically passionate

Screenshot of the website TrumpSingles. (Photo: TrumpSingles website screenshot)
 

Watch: Hrithik and Yami get high on love in the song Kaabil Hoon

Screengrabs from the song 'Kaabil Hoon'.
 

'We had decided release date long back': Shah Rukh on Raees-Kaabil clash

Shah Rukh has featured in several films directed by Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan.
 

Virender Sehwag figures in his own favourites list

Sehwag's humorous posts on micro-blogging site Twitter is a much talked about phenomenon now. (Photo: AFP)
 

Virat Kohli’s tweet defending Anushka Sharma is 2016’s golden tweet

Virat Kohli tweet supporting Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was declared as the ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2016. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

You can write recipient’s Aadhaar number on cheques

Aadhar cards (Photo: PTI)

Demonetisation: Note ban no reason to tweak investment

New notes of Rs 2000 issued by the Reserve Bank of India. (Photo: PTI)

Costly shot at stash: Has India succeeded in flushing out black money?

People queue up outside a bank to withdraw cash (Photo: PTI)

US policy to affect India less

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

No change in repo rate; RBl projects slow growth

The NPAs of banks has decreased and there was improvement in recoveries and write-offs were reduced, the bank said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham