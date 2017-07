Mumbai: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has launched a 'GST Rates Fincer' mobile app using which those who are liable to pay Goods and Services Tax or GST can search for different tax rates.

The mobile app could be downloaded from Google Playstore, tweeted IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. "Mobile app 'GST Rates Finder' is available on android platform and will soon be available on iOS platform," Finance Ministry said in a tweet.