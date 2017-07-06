 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli has failed to produce in the last two matches, with scores 3 and 11 not looking good for the visitors.(Photo: AP) Live Cricket Score, WI vs Ind, 5th ODI: WI win toss and bat, both teams unchanged
 
Business, Economy

Modi government's GST a mockery, imperfect, says Chidambaram

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2017, 6:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 6:40 pm IST
Congress will press for reduction in tax rates and demand a cap of 18 per cent.
Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.
 Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.

New Delhi: The Modi government's Goods and Services Tax (GST) law is "very, very imperfect" and cannot be labelled "one nation, one tax" as it has seven or more tax rates, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said here today.

The Congress will press for reduction in tax rates and demand a cap of 18 per cent, besides seeking to bring petroleum, electricity and real estate under the new tax regime, the former finance minister told reporters.

"This is a very, very imperfect law. This is not the GST which we (the UPA) had envisaged...What has been implemented, however, is a GST with seven, or possibly more, rates. It is a mockery of GST. "When we have rates like 0.25, 3, 5, 12, 18, 28 and 40, and possibly more because of the discretion vested with state governments, how can we call this a 'one nation, one tax' regime" he asked.

Chidambaram said the Congress would continue to watch the roll-out of GST and articulate the fears and grievances of small and medium size and multi-state businesses and consumers.

"We will keep vigil over the possible misuse of the draconian powers given to anti-profiteering authority. We will highlight the elements of the true GST."

He noted that authorities and businesses were "unprepared or underprepared" for the roll-out of the tax regime and said its launch should have been deferred by two months and the GSTN (goods and services tax network) should have been put through a trial run.

The leader said the party would hold meetings and conferences across the country to highlight that the Congress was the "original proponent" of the GST and campaign for bringing a "true GST".

According to Chidambaram, BJP leader and former finance Minister Yashwant Sinha had also confirmed that this was not the GST envisaged by the first NDA regime led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.  

Tags: p chidambaram, goods and service tax, finance minister, gst
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

Real-estate owners have decided to absorb GST shocks to prevent slump in sales. (Representational Image)

Real estate players plan to absorb GST shock to prevent slump      

Already sales volume on a national level of the first half of 2017 (Jan-June 17') is down by 11 per cent.
06 Jul 2017 5:43 PM
Automobile industry had approached the GST Council and government seeking to reconsider keeping the category at 28 per cent plus 15 per cent cess. (Representational image)

Expect auto demand to rise in short term after GST: Goenka

Growth in the auto industry would depend on other factors such as interest rates on vehicle loans.
06 Jul 2017 4:04 PM
Textile industry owners went on a strike against GST in Erode. (Representational Image)

Textile industries observe strike demanding abolition of GST

More than 10,000 power looms, 5,000 textile retail shops, 400 textile bleaching, units participated in the strike.
06 Jul 2017 3:57 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's the simple way to have more sex in a relationship

A trip together seems to do the trick (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Orgasm buttons' to help people climax on demand may soon be a reality

People being treated for Parkinson's also claimed to experience sexual pleasure (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian football team attains best FIFA ranking in 21 years

Under Stephen Constantine's reign, India have won 12 of their last 14 official games in international football. (Photo: AIFF Media)
 

He'll have to talk about nepotism: Ranbir Kapoor on cousin Aadar Jain

Ranbir Kapoor snapped with cousin Aadar Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Now, hyperlink stories on Snapchat

The latest Snapchat update also brings on-demand geofilters, which was recently unveiled in late June. (Representational image)
 

NASA’s first asteroid deflection mission enters design phase

The target for DART is an asteroid that will have a distant approach to Earth in October 2022, and then again in 2024. (Image: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

New Telecom Policy in works; public consultation soon: Sinha

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha.

Real estate players plan to absorb GST shock to prevent slump      

Real-estate owners have decided to absorb GST shocks to prevent slump in sales. (Representational Image)

EPFO to raise ETF investment to Rs 45,000 crore: Dattatreya

Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.

EPFO likely to announce PF rate for FY18 next month      

EPFO is likely to announce the interest rate on PF deposits for this fiscal next month.

Textile industries observe strike demanding abolition of GST

Textile industry owners went on a strike against GST in Erode. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham