Business, Economy

Monetary Policy Committee meet begins; RBI likely to hold policy rate

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2017, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Rising interest rate in US indicates that RBI's benchmark policy rate is not going to go down.
RBI governor Urjit Patel.
 RBI governor Urjit Patel.

New Delhi: The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, began its 2-day meeting today amid experts saying that the central bank is likely to hold the rate tomorrow while unveiling the first bi-monthly review of 2017-18 in view of hardening inflation.

Rising interest rate in the US provides sufficient indication that benchmark policy rate of the Reserve Bank of India is not going to go down but may increase in the future depending on domestic and external factors, experts said.

They were of the view however that RBI could announce some measures including standing deposit facility (SDF) to absorb additional liquidity in the system following demonetisation, announced on November 8, 2016.

According to various informal estimates about Rs 14 lakh crore has come back into the banking system. HDFC Bank chief economist Abheek Barua said RBI is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged in its upcoming monetary policy review.

"In our view, the main focus of the central bank is likely to be on liquidity absorption in order to signal a neutral policy approach and for gaining additional headroom to intervene in the currency market," he said.

This will be the fourth bi-monthly policy based on the recommendations of the 6-member MPC. The government nominees on the Committee are Chetan Ghate, professor at the Indian Statistical Institute; Pami Dua, Director, Delhi School of Economics and Ravindra H Dholakia, professor at IIM-Ahmedabad, while RBI nominees are the Governor, Deputy Governor in-charge of monetary policy Viral A Acharya and Executive Director.

"I think that RBI will hold on to the interest rate in the upcoming policy," Kotak Mahindra Bank Vice Chairman Uday Kotak told PTI. Going forward, he said, the tinkering could be plus or minus 0.25 per cent depending on the evolving condition.

According to the head of another private sector lender, the central bank may not change rates on April 6. In the last policy review on February 8, RBI had kept key interest rate on hold at 6.25 per cent.

Patel had said he would wait for more clarity on the inflation trend and impact of demonetisation on growth before making change in the key policy rate. Wholesale inflation soared to a 3-month high of 6.55 per cent in February while retail inflation inched up to 3.65 per cent due to rise in food and fuel prices, leading to speculation that RBI will keep interest rate unchanged again in its April policy.

"Although the CPI inflation is likely to significantly undershoot the March 2017 target, we do not expect a repo rate cut in the upcoming policy review in April 2017, with the Monetary Policy Committee firmly focused on the medium term target of 4 per cent," rating agency Icra's Managing Director Naresh Takkar said.

Crisil said that sharper-than-expected fall in inflation over the past few months has already started correcting as remonetisation gains currency and food price pressures could build anew if El Nino disrupts the south-west monsoon this year.

"To boot, core inflation, which has been sticky, could edge up if domestic  demand. Given the predicament, we foresee CPI inflation averaging 5 per cent in fiscal 2018, 0.3 per cent higher than in fiscal 2017," it said.

Monetary policy might have to clearly articulate the glide path to the 4 per cent CPI target in the medium term, it said. Also, while fiscal policy and structural reforms, will be as crucial to quelling incipient inflation, it will take time for the benefits to work through an enduringly lower inflation," it said.

Apart from the challenge of getting inflation down to 4 per cent, which was flagged by the RBI Governor at the last review, one of the biggest factors influencing the analysts seems to be the shift in the policy stance to neutral.

"The RBI surprised with a shift to a neutral stance in February. Rates will remain on hold at April's review," analysts at Singaporean lender DBS said. In Patel's first policy review as RBI Governor in October, which was also the maiden review of the MPC, the repo rate was reduced by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

Since then, the repo rate has been retained at 6.25 per cent. However, RBI has cut repo by 1.75 per cent since January 2015.

Tags: rbi, reserve bank, monetary policy, mpc, repo rate, rate cut, reverse repo, urjit patel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Respect RBI’s decision of no rate cut, says Arun Jaitley

Jaitley said all finance ministers desire to see RBI adopting a dovish stand and going for monetary easing.
11 Feb 2017 1:11 PM
RBI has also cut down inflation risks broadly in alignment with its own forecasts.

RBI's next rate cut in Aug, prospect hinges on monsoon: BofAML

Lending rates are expected to come off 50-75 bps by Sept after the RBI emphasised on lower lending rates.
10 Feb 2017 1:12 PM
Real estate sector could have benefited with a rate cut. (Representational Image)

No rate cut is a big disappointment: Realty experts

RBI Governor Urjit Patel today kept policy rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent.
08 Feb 2017 5:38 PM
RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: File)

MPC begins policy review meet amid rate cut hopes

Expert opinions were divided if RBI Governor-led panel will recommend cut in interest rate.
07 Feb 2017 5:37 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rishi Kapoor bats for letting Pakistani cricketers play in IPL

Rishi Kapoor's plea comes in after the ties between the two countries are going through a rough patch.
 

Virat Kohli named Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World for 2016

Virat Kohli amassed 1215 Test runs at a stupendous average of 75.93 in 2016. (Photo: AP)
 

Girl in Florida escapes shark's jaws after punching it right in the face

She seemed cheerful even after the terrifying attack (Photo: Twitter)
 

Did Kareena just take a sensational dig at Mira Rajput's housewife comments?

Well, one can only read between the lines.
 

IPL 2017: Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler Twitter banter will leave you in splits

Pathiv Patel will look to take the bowlers to the cleaners in IPL 10. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Indian Premier League season 10 schedule

Defending champions and hometeam Sunrisers Hyderabad take on last year’s runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal in IPL 10 season opener. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Govt to soon start auction process for commercial coal mines

Of late, the coal stock situation has improved in the country, which was about 69 million tonnes as on March 31, 2017. (Photo: PTI)

Railways developing 400 'A-1' & 'A' category stations: Suresh Prabhu

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 100 MW wind farm

The company has organically added 159 MW wind and solar capacity in FY17.

Goods and Services Tax: What will be costlier and what will be cheaper?

In short term, most of the services are likely to be costlier under GST regime.

Tax collection beats estimates

As far as direct taxes are concerned revenue collections upto March, 2017 show a gross collection of Rs 10.09 lakh crore.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham