Business, Economy

Rs 2 lakh cash transaction limit not for credit card bill payment

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 4:58 pm IST
Income Tax Department has exempted five entities from purview of Finance Act 2017.
Finance Act 2017 banned cash transaction of Rs 2 lakh or above with effect April 1, 2017.
New Delhi: Restrictions on cash dealings of Rs 2 lakh or more will not apply to credit card bill payments, business correspondents appointed by banks and issuers of prepaid instruments, the revenue department has said.

The Finance Act 2017 banned cash transaction of Rs 2 lakh or above with effect April 1, 2017. However, some exceptions were made.

Through a notification, the Income Tax Department has exempted five entities from the purview of this Section.

These include receipts by a business correspondent on behalf of a banking company or co-operative bank; and receipt by a company or institution issuing credit cards against bills raised in respect of one or more credit cards.

Receipt from an agent by an issuer of pre-paid payment instruments, receipt by a white label ATM operator from retail outlet and receipt which is not includible in the total income under clause (17A) of section 10 of the I-T Act, 1961, have been excluded from the purview of the Section 269ST.

"The notification shall be deemed to have come into force with effect from the April 1, 2017," the revenue department said. The notification is dated July 3.

Nangia & Co Director Shailesh Kumar said this would provide much needed relief to the banking sector and also to the rural sector and remove hardship in these genuine cases.

"In order to provide relief to certain genuine cases, which are also regulated under various other government laws relating to banking and payments, the government has now issued a notification exempting certain cash transactions from this limit," Kumar said.

Earlier, the department had said that the Rs 2 lakh restriction will not apply on receipts by government, banking company, post office savings bank or co-operative bank.

The section inserted in the Income Tax Act from the beginning of this fiscal bans cash dealings of Rs 2 lakh or more on a single day, in respect of a single transaction or transactions relating to one event or occasion from an individual.

Contravention of Section 269ST would entail levy of 100 per cent penalty on receiver of the amount.

The move to ban cash transaction above a threshold was aimed at curbing black money by discouraging cash transaction and promoting digital economy.

The tax department has already advised people having knowledge of such cash dealings to tip-off the tax department by sending an email to blackmoneyinfo@incometax.gov.in . This email address was started in December last year post the demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.

It had then asked people having knowledge about conversion of black money into white to inform the government through this mail id. Post the demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes, people with unaccounted wealth had illegally converted their black money held in old notes to new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes.

Tags: rs 2 lakh cash transaction, credit card pabill payment, digital transaction, digital economy, black money, income tax, finance act 2017, i-t department
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

Tax evaders be ware! Rs 2 lakh cash transaction illegal under Finance Act

I-T dept asks people to tip it off of any wrongful dealings to 'blackmoneyinfo@incometax.gov.in'.
02 Jun 2017 1:29 PM
This will allow the I-T department to seek explanation from people about whom it has information that they deposited unaccounted sums in banks after demonetisation.

Deposits over Rs 2 lakh must be declared in I-T returns

Taxpayers also need to provide the details of all the savings and current accounts held by them at any time during the previous year.
10 Apr 2017 12:36 AM
The move led to protests by opposition parties in the Lok Sabha who said the amendments to 40 Acts was being done in the form of “back-door entry”.

Centre caps cash deals to Rs 2 lakh, moves 40 amendments in LS

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had proposed the cap to be Rs 3 lakh with effect from April 1 while presenting the Budget on February 1.
22 Mar 2017 12:49 AM
More From Economy

7th Pay Commission: Govt staff can expect HRA hike of 106-157 per cent

Government employees can expect an HRA hike in the range of 106-157 per cent starting this month. (Representational Image)

GST rollout: Subsidised LPG rate hiked by up to Rs 32 per cylinder

This is steepest increase in LPG in six years.

GST to boost GDP; significant risks in short term: Fitch

Real estate sector is major contributor to India's GDP numbers.

Black gold: GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales

Hike in tax on gold due to GST will lead to a market for illegal gold buying. (Representational Image)

Inflation pain easing; 25 bps rate cut likely on Aug 2: BofAML

RBI has cut its inflation forecast to 2.5-3.5 per cent from 4.5 per cent for the first half and 3.5-4.5 per cent from 5 per cent for the second half.
