Business, Economy

Remonetisation nearly complete, says Shaktikanta Das

PTI
Published Feb 3, 2017, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2017, 2:27 pm IST
Economic affairs secretary says RBI would shortly take a call on only withdrawal restriction of Rs 24,000 a week.
Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das. (File: Phot)
 Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das. (File: Phot)

New Delhi: The exercise of remonetisation that began after scrapping of the old Rs 500 and 1,000 notes on November 8 is "nearly complete" as practically there are no restrictions on withdrawals, said Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das.

"All restrictions have been removed except on savings bank account of Rs 24,000 per week. This (removal of withdrawal limit) is also a matter of time," he told PTI in an interview.

He further said currency supply and management are RBI's responsibility and the central bank will take a call in the near future on lifting the only remaining restriction, which is weekly withdrawal of Rs 24,000 from a savings bank account.

"Only a few withdraw Rs 1 lakh a month. Therefore, effectively and practically today, there is no restriction. I think the process of remonetisation is near-complete. I am using the word near-complete because this Rs 24,000 limit is there," he said.

The emphasis will be on providing lower denomination notes. Das said the remonetisation process has reached near completion in less than 90 days of announcement of the demonetisation by the Prime Minister on November 8.

"In less than 90 days, the whole process of remonetisation is almost complete. This speaks volumes about the way the remonetisation has been completed," he said. Earlier in the week, RBI announced lifting of restrictions on daily withdrawal of cash from current and overdraft account as well as ATMs.

The central bank also promised to review the weekly limit in the near future depending on the pace of remonetisation. The government and RBI had imposed limits on withdrawal of money from ATMs and bank branches in view of currency shortage following the cash ban.

These limits, however, were gradually eased, with RBI pumping in new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. In the wake of demonetisation, RBI had put withdrawal limit Rs 2,000 per day from ATMs and Rs 10,000 per week.

Customers holding current or overdraft or cash credit accounts were allowed to withdraw up to Rs 50,000 in a week. Towards November end, RBI increased the cap on savings bank withdrawals to Rs 24,000 a week.

Early January, it was further relaxed to Rs 4,500 per day from ATMs, but retained the weekly withdrawal limits. On January 16, RBI enhanced the ATM withdrawals further to Rs 10,000 daily, while keeping the weekly limits at Rs 24,000.

The central bank also enhanced the limit on withdrawal from current accounts, overdraft and cash credit accounts to Rs 1,00,000 per week.

Tags: remonetisation, demonetisation, shaktikanta das, rbi, deposits, withdrawals

Lifestyle Gallery

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

Works by modern, contemporary artists on display at India Art fair
The La Candelaria festival celebrates the appearance of the Lady at Candelaria in Tenerife with dances and food. (Photo: AP)

Candelaria cultural festival in Peru
A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Michael Hussey tells Australia to avoid sledging Virat Kohli

“There's no need to get involved in that sort of verbal barrage because I think that fires him (Virat Kohli) up even more,” said Michael Hussey. (Photo: AFP)
 

Battling bitter cold, Afghan children direct traffic on mountain pass for USD4 a day

11-year-old Sedaqat signals vehicles on the Maipur Pass, along the main highway from Kabul to Pakistan, near Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)
 

Kevin Pietersen fined over ‘absolute shocker’ comment on mic during Big Bash League

Kevin Pietersen, who accepted the charge but elected to dispute the sanction, now has 48 hours to decide whether to appeal and have the matter heard by a Cricket Australia’s code of conduct commissioner. (Photo: AFP)
 

You might not be able to use Gmail from February 8, confirms Google

If you continue to use Chrome Browser v53 or lower on the older operating systems, your Gmail could be vulnerable to attacks and you won’t be able to get any security patches or bug fixes.
 

Watch: Virender Sehwag trolls Amit Mishra over fielding during India-England T20

Virender Sehwag joked about Amit Mishra’s fielding following India versus England Twenty20 in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
 

4-month-old baby becomes part of UK Brexit history

MPs do not automatically get maternity leave as they are classed as self-employed and have to negotiate leave with party whips. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI may go for 25 bps repo rate cut next week: Deutsche Bank

Reserve Bank of India

Chinese firms are in talks to buy more businesses and land in Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: AFP)

Rs 4.17 lakh cr suspicious deposits by 18 lakh people post note ban

People in long queue to deposit scrapped notes.

Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold

(Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

'Infra status, tax sops to boost affordable housing projects'

With infra status to affordable housing, liquidity in the sector will improve and borrowing cost of developers will also reduce.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham