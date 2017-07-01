Business, Economy

GST Council to review rollout of GST on Aug 5

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2017, 9:52 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 10:15 am IST
The meeting will take stock of the implementation of GST and also review tax rate with on commodities.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi:  The all-powerful GST Council will review the implementation of the Goods and Sevices Tax as also levies on some of the items on August 5.

"The review meeting of the GST Council would be on the first Saturday of August," Central Board of Excise and Customs Chairperson Vanaja N Sarna told PTI. The meeting will take stock of the implementation of the biggest tax reform since independence and also review tax rate with regard to any commodity highlighted by members in the meeting, she said.

She ruled out any glitches in the rollout and said various steps have been taken to spread awareness about the new taxation system. "It is good and simple tax and it is good from all aspects. So, many taxes, 17 taxes going into one is definitely going to get simple," she said.

Talking about the GST rollout, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar said it is a big economic reform for the country. "This is a historic moment. Consumer will benefit under the GST regime. Depending on the need, we will review the taxes," he told PTI after the GST launch.

Tags: gst, gst launch, goods and service tax, gst rate, commodities, gst council
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Ruptures in the Opposition unity emerged barely a week after 17 parties joined hands to put up a joint candidate against the ruling NDA nominee for the July 17 presidential election. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition stands divided on midnight launch of GST

The Opposition on Saturday stood a divided house with regards to the launch of GST.
01 Jul 2017 9:47 AM
President Pranab Mukherjee addresses the special ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament for the launch of 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)', in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

GST a disruptive change, tribute to India's democracy: Pranab Mukherjee

Mukherjee also said the GST Council should continuously review the implementation and suggest suitable improvements.
01 Jul 2017 8:47 AM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses the special session of Parliament for the launch of 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)', in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New India’s GST will help in lowering inflation, propelling GDP: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley assured that the new tax regime will also strengthen federalism.
01 Jul 2017 8:32 AM
Confused about how GST will impact your life? Don't worry, answers to your questions is just a click away.

Free online course to learn ropes of GST

A 90-minute online course launched that explains the basics of GST, the benefits of the tax law and its implications.
01 Jul 2017 8:21 AM
President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi press buttons for the launch of 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)' at midnight, at the special ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Modi calls GST 'good and simple tax'; economic reform to benefit poor

The GST will eliminate 500 types of taxes and there will be one tax from Ganganagar to Itanagar and Leh to Lakshadweep, Modi said.
01 Jul 2017 8:11 AM
This weekend, the food at restaurants across the city will get spicier, not in the form of added chilli but in the form of added tax.

GST effect: Prepare to pay at least 10 per cent more for hotel food

App for pharmacists to gear up for GST.
01 Jul 2017 8:10 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ramdas Athawale demands inquiry into Virat Kohli and Co's Champions Trophy final loss

Virat Kohli-led Team India lost the ICC Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan by 180 runs. (Photo: AP)
 

Australia cricketers consider South Africa tour boycott over contract talks breakdown

Leading players hit out at the move to scrap revenue-sharing, with Australia batsman David Warner insisting they "won't budge" and threatening strike action during the Ashes. (Photo: AP)
 

BCCI retains Rahul Dravid as India U-19, India A coach

Rahul Dravid. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Galaxy Note 8 design leaked by popular case maker, confirms dual-camera setup

Leaked image of Note 8's case maker by Olixar.
 

Moto X4: The first non-Google device to receive Project Fi

Google’s Project-Fi essentially depends on other mobile virtual network operators (instead of itself) including T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular to deliver maximum signal availability to its users. (Representational image)
 

PINs and passwords easy to hack, thanks to brainwave tech

The team, including PhD student Ajaya Neupane, used one EEG headset currently available to consumers online and one clinical-grade headset used for scientific research to demonstrate how easily a malicious software programme could passively eavesdrop on a user's brainwaves. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Govt levies 10 per cent customs duty on imported cellphones

Representational Image.

Anxious MSMEs brace for rollout of GST regime

While the GST is expected to create a unified and simple tax system, many of the small and medium enterprises are anxious over their preparedness to usher into the GST regime.

Grain brands deregister themselves ahead of GST

Most of the food grain brands in Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) have been deregistering themselves to fall under the zero percent tax bracket once the GST regime is rolled out.

Last minute GST cut for fertilisers

Bearing the brunt of widespread farmers’ protests in many states, the government at the centre tried to mitigate the likely fallout of the implementation of the GST on the agriculture sector by reducing the tax rate on fertilisers to five per cent from 12 per cent.

RBI sees economy clipping at 7.3 per cent in current fiscal

RBI governor Urjit Patel.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham