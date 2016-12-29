Business, Companies

Tata Sons asks Cyrus Mistry to return confidential documents

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 29, 2016, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 4:04 pm IST
Ratan Tata-led group alleges some movable property was being taken out of company's possession.
Cyrus Mistry.
Mumbai: Tata Sons on Thursday asked Cyrus Mistry to return confidential documents that he has in his possession and had access to when he was chairman of Tata Sons.

The group has also alleged that it has credible information that some movable property was being taken out of company’s possession, allegedly at the behest of Mistry, CNBC-TV18 reported.

With this, the legal slugfest between Tata and Mistry camps has intensified as it is expected Mistry will soon come up with his own set of answers.

The development comes days after Tata Sons slapped a legal notice on Mistry for alleged breach of confidentiality and trust. It charged Mistry with "criminal breach of confidentiality".

The notice also charged Mistry of leaking sensitive information to public in his petition filed with the National Compnay Law Tribunal. Mistry had charged Tata Sons of practicing oppression and mismanagement in his petition filed with the NCLT.

NCLT had asked Mistry to substantiate his claims with material evidence.

