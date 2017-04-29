Business, Companies

Tata DoCoMo case: Delhi HC verdict will attract more foreign investments

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 29, 2017, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Judgement may deter some foreign investors who want to withdraw from country over similar issues.
DoCoMo backed off from deal in 2014.
 DoCoMo backed off from deal in 2014.

Mumbai: Delhi High Court on Friday turned down the Reserve Bank of India's intervention petition opposing an agreement India's Tata Sons and Japanese telecom major NTT DoCoMo reached over payment of $1.7 billion arbitral award.

A report in Business Standard says there are a number of similar cases where foreign investors are considering to withdraw their funds from the country as they have won arbitral awards in their favour from an arbitration court outside India. 

The report adds that Foreign Exchange Management Act forced these investors to hang on and barred them from pulling out their money from country. FEMA does not allow a stake or share buyback at predetermined valuations.

DoCoMo too had taken up the matter with London Court of International Arbitration and subsequently won the $1.7 billion arbitral award. Earlier, the Japanese company had failed to reach an agreement with Tata Sons through mutual talks.

RBI had objected to both Tata and DoCoMo clinching a consent deal and told the court that the pact violated provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act as a foreign investor can't sell his stake to bigger partner after it withdrew from joint venture.

Under the agreement, Tata Sons has agreed to buy back 26.5 per cent stake from NTT DoCoMo and in return will trigger the process of transfer of money to Japanese firm. Tata Sons was looking for a buyer for the stake but failed.

Tags: tata docomo case, arbitral award, lcia, arbitration, london court, tata sons, ntt docomo

Related Stories

Tata Sons on Friday said that the Delhi High Court order will allow the group to remit the $1.18 billion deposited with the Registrar of Court to the Japanese firm Docomo.

Delhi High Court's order will solve issue with Docomo: Tata Sons

Docomo will be transferring all its shares in Tata Teleservices Limited to Tata Sons.
29 Apr 2017 6:26 AM
DoCoMo sold its stake in telecom JV in 2014 to Tata Sons.

Delhi HC rejects RBI's intervention plea in Tata-Docomo case

However, HC has taken on record terms of consent of settlement between NTT Docomo and Tata Sons.
28 Apr 2017 3:07 PM
Reserve Bank of India

Want fresh look into Tata-Docomo arbitral award: RBI tells HC

The court gave bank time till tomorrow to show rule, regulation or circular which comes in way of implementation of the award.
14 Mar 2017 8:55 PM
Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo had formed a joint venture in 2009.

RBI opposes terms of $1.18-billionTata-Docomo accord in Delhi High Court

Central bank says it opposed consent terms and remission of money by Tata Sons to NTT DoCoMo.
08 Mar 2017 4:20 PM
NTTDocomo is Japanese telecom player.

Truce with Tata to leave DoCoMo with $790 investment for India

Tata Sons and DoCoMo have agreed to settle out of court a dispute related to $1.17 bn paymnet.
03 Mar 2017 3:30 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's first book village to come up in Maharashtra's Bhilar

Around 15,000 books in Marathi would be made available in the village premises. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

All of Xiaomi Mi 6 stocks find takers within seconds

You are getting Samsung Galaxy S8-levels of performance (if not better) for half the price of that curvy phone with Infinity Display.
 

Watch: Aamir-Kiran plead people to join hands in Water Cup contest on Maharashtra Day

Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Box-office: Baahubali 2 becomes first Indian film to gross 100 crs on Day 1

A still from the film.
 

You don’t realise the importance of data till it’s gone

The study thus revealed contradictions in the importance people place on their data, and the reality of the distress they experience when they lose data that they didn’t, at first, deem that important to them.
 

Bengaluru theatre accidentally plays second half of Baahubali 2 first, fans outrage

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Raymond Q4 net profit down 38 per cent at Rs 34 crore

Representational Image

JSW likely to set up mega steel mill on Posco site

Representational Image

Google parent Alphabet revs up revenue, profit

Alphabet CEO Larry page.

Amazon, Rocking Deals collaborate to sell refurbished phones

Representational image.

Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai takes $200 million salary

Google cheif executive Sundar Pichai.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham