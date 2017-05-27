Business, Companies

Rakesh Sarna quits hotel Taj two years after sexual harassment charges

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 27, 2017, 10:51 am IST
Updated May 27, 2017, 10:51 am IST
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran says Sarna resigned on completion of his three-year tenure.
Rakesh Sarna has steped down as managing director of Indian Hotesl that runs Taj hotel.
 Rakesh Sarna has steped down as managing director of Indian Hotesl that runs Taj hotel.

Mumbai: Rakesh Sarna, chief executive and managing director of Indian Hotels that runs hotel Taj, has put in his papers two years after a sexual harassment allegation surfaced against him, according to a report in the Indian Express.

"Sarna has submitted his resignation as MD and CEO and as a director of the company and its associated companies for personal reasons," Indian Hotels said in a BSE filing.

Sarna who was a top recruit from outside the Tata family was appointed by ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. N Chandrasekaran, chairman of holding company Tata Sons and Indian Hotels has said that Sarna has resigned on completion of his three-year tenure and he has chosen to step down on his own volition.

“The board respects his decision and has requested him to continue till September 30, which he has kindly agreed to. The board appreciates his contribution to the company in its transformation to operational excellence,” the IE report has quoted Chandrasekaran as saying.

Tags: rakesh sarna, tata sons, indian hotels, hotel taj, sexual harassment case, n chandrasekaran
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Shapoor Mistry (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

Shapoor Mistry quits from Indian Hotels board

The elder brother of Cyrus Mistry was inducted on board of the company in 2003 as a non executive Director.
25 Apr 2017 8:41 PM
ata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

Chandrasekaran elected chairman of Tata group's Indian Hotels

IHCL stock was trading marginally down at Rs 121.90 on BSE in the afternoon.
23 Feb 2017 2:16 PM
Popularly known as 'Chandra', the 54-year-old will take charge at the helm of USD 103-billion Tata Sons.

Indian Hotels names Chandrasekaran non-exec additional director

On January 12, TCS chief Chandrasekaran was named the new Chairman of Tata Sons.
27 Jan 2017 1:11 PM
Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons chairman on October 24.

Indian Hotels shareholders worry over Cyrus Mistry taking battle to court

EGM does not vote to remove Mistry from Indian Hotels as he himslef had resigned yesterday.
20 Dec 2016 3:57 PM
Noel Tata is half brother of Ratan Tata.

At Indian Hotels EGM, Noel Tata's name proposed for chairman

Shareholders request Tata and Mistry camps to find amicable solution to controversy surrounding Cyrus Mistry.
20 Dec 2016 12:04 PM
Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry (Photo: PTI)

Indian Hotels convenes EGM on Dec 20 to seek Mistry removal

Tata Sons holds 28.01 per cent of share capital of Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL).
21 Nov 2016 6:11 PM
Ratan Tata-led interim management of Tata Sons is seeking to oust Mistry from his positions in the operating group firms, including IHCL and Tata Motors.

Indian Hotels Co independent directors back Cyrus Mistry

The meeting was chaired by Mistry and it is not clear if the promoter group brought any supplementary agenda to remove Mistry.
04 Nov 2016 9:02 PM

Technology Gallery

TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Future iPhones will have Apple’s own AI chip

Apple is reportedly working on a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) chip that will power most future iPhones and iPads discretely.
 

French designer shows off DIY robot in public for first time

The idea developed from a prosthetics hand he made in 2011, the first-ever made on a 3-D printer. The robot is made with a 3-D printer and micro-cameras.
 

Construction starts on world's largest telescope

When completed will be the world's largest optical telescope, some five times larger than the top observing instruments in use today.
 

Video: Courageous bride suffering from cancer throws off wig during wedding

Jamie got married to her fiancé John Stephenson in Texas and removed her wig to show off her bald head. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Google will now track your card spendings

The company will also pull up data from mobile platforms as well and track them later so as to let advertisers know whether their efforts had any influence on the target consumer or not. (Photo: representational)
 

Woman nicknamed ‘elephant face’ gets heart-warming support after live-stream

Liu Ying has difficulty eating and swallowing food and hasn’t improved after an earlier surgery. (Photo: Facebook/Kanthan))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Sun Pharma Q4 dips 14 per cent to Rs 1,223 cr on pricing pressure in US

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,416 crore for the same period of previous fiscal.

Birla Corp Q4 net profit down 44 per cent at Rs 59.15 crore

The company has also recommended a dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for 2016-17.

Tech Mahindra fourth-quarter profit dives 33 per cent, misses estimates

Company’s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, fell to 5.90 billion rupees.

Tech Mahindra Q4 profit dives 33 percent, misses estimates

Representational Image

Adani coal royalties back on Australia state cabinet agenda

Gautam Adani
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham