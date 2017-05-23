Business, Companies

Paytm Payments Bank starts operations, eyes 500 mn customers

REUTERS
Published May 23, 2017, 10:52 am IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 11:20 am IST
Paytm Payments Bank aims to open 31 branches and 3,000 customer service points in its first year.
Paytm has started its own payments bank.
 Paytm has started its own payments bank.

Mumbai: Indian digital payments firm Paytm launched a niche payments bank on Tuesday, aiming to acquire 500 million customers in the next three years, the company said in a statement.

Paytm, which runs India's biggest electronic wallet, said it will offer an interest rate of 4 percent per annum on deposits.

The Paytm Payments Bank aims to open 31 branches and 3,000 customer service points in its first year of operations, the company said.

A payments bank is an institution that can take deposits and remittances but cannot lend.

Tags: paytm, paytm payments bank, digital wallet, digital payments
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

After this investment, SoftBank along with long-time investor Alibaba group will be a a major shareholder in the company and will take a seat on the Paytm board.

Softbank invests $1.4 billion in Paytm

This is the largest funding by an investor in a single round in an e-commerce company.
19 May 2017 12:44 AM
Paytm has seen manifold growth in transactions on its platform after the government scrapped high denomination notes in November last year.

Paytm in talks to raise over $1 billion funding from SoftBank

Paytm may buy Snapdeal-owned payments firm Freecharge as part of the transaction with SoftBank.
19 Apr 2017 10:13 AM
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's 'most influential people list'

The list features pioneers, artists, titans, leaders and icons from around the world.
20 Apr 2017 6:28 PM
Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.(Photo: Youtube screenshot)

Paytm eyes 4.5 billion transactions this year

Company today announced partnership with MMTC-PAMP to enable consumers buy gold.
27 Apr 2017 2:21 PM
An estimated 24,000 tonnes worth USD 900 billion of gold is locked away in homes and bank lockers in India.

Consumers can now buy 'digital gold' using Paytm

Consumers will be able to buy gold for as low as Re 1 using their Paytm wallets.
27 Apr 2017 4:13 PM
Representational Image

Paytm to pump in Rs 10,000cr into banking, financial services

The company claims to have already pumped in over Rs 3,200 crore in the last two years for its operations.
27 Apr 2017 8:24 PM
Paytm founder and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Photo: Youtube screenshot)

Paytm to raise Rs 12,000 crore from SoftBank; to become a $9-billion co

Fresh round of fund raising by Paytm is seen as single largest funding in India's digital commerce segment.
28 Apr 2017 10:51 AM
The deal could be announced in the next few weeks.

Paytm in talks to pump in $30 million in Insider.in

Paytm is in discussions with Insider.in to pick up stake in the Mumbai- based events platform for about Rs 193 crore.
08 May 2017 6:07 PM
Company will transfer its wallet business, which has over 218 million mobile wallet users, to the newly incorporated entity – PPBL.

Paytm to start payments bank operations from May 23

Payments banks can accept deposits from individuals and small businesses up to Rs 1 lakh per account.
17 May 2017 9:54 AM
Representational Image

Paytm appoints Renu Satti as new CEO of company

A Paytm spokesperson said: "We recently received approval from RBI for Renu Satti to be the CEO."
17 May 2017 7:51 PM
Paytm is digital wallet provider.

Digital wallet provider Paytm raises $1.4 billion funding from SoftBank

Funding will help Paytm expand its soon-to-be launched payments bank ops and grow its user base.
18 May 2017 6:28 PM
Paytm

Paytm partners Booking.com to expand accommodation choices

Under this partnership, all domestic and international accommodations will now be available on Paytm with unique promotions and offers.
24 Mar 2017 11:16 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi 4 to go on sale today in India, starting at Rs 6,999

The Redmi 4 was launched as the Redmi 4X in China in February 2017 along with the Mi 5c.
 

North Korea hacker group behind ransomware attacks: Symantec

(Photo: AFP)
 

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor glitters in a gold Elie Saab gown on the red carpet

Sonam Kapoor poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film The Killing Of A Sacred Deer at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France .(Photo: AP)
 

This Nokia 3310 clone costs only Rs 799

The device, which is available through Flipkart, packs a 1.77-inch display, 1MB RAM and 8GB of expandable storage and comes with a 0.3MP rear camera.
 

Lost and found: Mystery of district magistrate’s missing dog solved

Unable to trace it on their own, the desperate owners filed a police complaint, but the canine, belonging to the ferocious American breed, reappeared on the doorstep of the judge's house on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Mark Zuckerberg: I'm not running for public office

Mark Zuckerberg
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Airtel, Vodafone, Idea caused Rs 400-cr loss to govt: Rel Jio

Representatinal Image

Uday Kotak trims stake in kotak Mahindra Bank to below 30 per cent

Kotak Mahindra Bank's promoter Uday Kotak

Hold back price hikes till GST roll out: Adhia tells India Inc

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia

Sikka says journey ahead 'challenging', worth fighting for

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka

IT companies see 24 per cent dip in new hires

Jobs in the insurance saw a 11 per cent fall in April 2017 as compared to April 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham