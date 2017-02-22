Business, Companies

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick breaks down before employees, says sorry

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 22, 2017, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2017, 2:49 pm IST
Employees throw tough questions at Kalanick over recent sexual harassment controversy at ride-hailing firm.
Uber chief executive Travis kalanick. (Photo: PTI)
 Uber chief executive Travis kalanick. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick on Tuesday broke down in an open meeting with employees who insisted him to clarify recent controversy of sexual harassment at the company.

Bloomberg reported that Kalanick was confronted by Uber staff with tough questions over sexual harassment charges levelled by a former employee Susan Fowler.

CEO of the world's number one app-based taxi provider apologised to the Uber staff for "a lack of diversity in the company's workforce and for not properly responding to employee complaints".

Fowler had worked with the ride-hailing app as an engineer from November 2015 to December 2016 during which she was pursued by her manager for sexual favours.

On Sunday in her blog post, Fowler narrated the episode and alleged how her human resources department hushed up the matter as, according to her, the manager concerned was a "high performer".

On Monday Uber hired former US Attorney General Eric Holder and his partner Tammy Albarrán  at the law firm Covington & Burling for conducting a review of the charges.

Holder, who led the Department of Justice from 2009 to 2015, and Albarrán will investigate sexual harassment claims against a former Uber manager, Russia Today reported.

Tags: uber, uber ceo, ride-hailng compnay, sexual harassmnet, travis kalanick
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were seen at a screening of the film 'Rangoon' held late Tuesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon team hosts screening for Bollywood celebrities
Paparazzi captured Bollywood stars at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Sidharth, Parineeti, Shruti, other stars grab attention
With his film 'Aa Gaya Hero' gearing up for release, Govinda was seen on the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda showcases his trademark dance moves on Indian Idol
The leads of 'Rangoon' promoted the film in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Mumbai, Saif, Shahid, Kangana promote Rangoon in Delhi
Mira Rajput threw a lavish birthday bash on Sunday for her husband Shahid Kapoor, who celebrates his birthday on February 25. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Mira gets B-Town stars for hubby Shahid's birthday bash
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia get involved in crazy acts on Kapil Sharma's comedy show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Box-office: Jolly LLB 2 becomes Akshay Kumar's 4th consecutive 100-crore film

A still from the film.
 

Okay to be attracted to members of same sex, says Health Ministry

Image for representational purpose only
 

Watch: Umar Akmal hits back at journalist after comparisons with Virat Kohli

Umar Akmal hit back on being compared with Virat Kohli, saying that the comparison is unfair, as they play in different positions on the batting order. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter)
 

Pizza Hut offers free pizzas to ISRO employees

(Representational image)
 

Suspect in Malayalam actress molestation case detained from actor-director's flat

Four people from the actress’ latest film unit have been reportedly under the Police’s scanner.
 

UP polls: When namesakes haunted 'Netaji' on home turf

Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

TCS to remain net cash positive despite Rs16, 000 crore buyback: S&P

TCS is expected to maintain its leadership position within the overall Indian technology space.

RIL shares soar 10 per cent after Jio unveils data tariff plans

Mukesh Ambani

Ramco Systems bags USD 2.5 mn cloud deal from Allegis Group

Allegis Group is a global leader in talent solutions, and the largest privately held staffing company in the world. (Representational Image)

Snapdeal to lay off 600 people over next few days

Snapdeal has already taken a number of steps to increase optimisation of operations that resulted in 35 per cent lower delivery costs and 25 per cent lower company fixed costs.

HTC eyes stronger play in premium smartphone market in India

The launch of the HTC 'U' series marked the beginning of several exciting launches in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham