 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 5: England lose four wickets in Chennai
 
Business, Companies

At Indian Hotels EGM, Noel Tata's name proposed for chairman

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 20, 2016, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 12:19 pm IST
Shareholders request Tata and Mistry camps to find amicable solution to controversy surrounding Cyrus Mistry.
Noel Tata is half brother of Ratan Tata.
 Noel Tata is half brother of Ratan Tata.

Mumbai: Shareholders of Indian Hotels on Tuesday backed Noel Tata, half brother of Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata, for the chairman’s post, CNBC-TV18 reported.

They also heavily criticised ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry who on Monday resigned from key Tata group companies after engaging in a prolonged war of words with Ratan Tata.

The shareholders also requested both Tata and Mistry camps to not take to the legal route to sort out the differences and instead find some amicable solution.

Mistry after putting in his resignation on Monday had indicated that he will drag the Tata group to court for their “illegal action” of ousting him from Tata Sons. One shareholder said Mistry should have resigned earlier.

Tags: tata sons, ratan tata, cyrus mistry, indian hotels
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nitesh Tiwari were seen promoting 'Dangal' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Dangal team gear up for release with promotions
While much is known about Aamir Khan's acting abilities, he has also lent his voice to numerous songs, with some of them popular even today. (Photo: Video grab from Youtube)

7 times Aamir lent his voice to a song and did a fine job
Aditya Roy Kapur spent time with children affected with cancer at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aditya spends time with kids at cancer hospital
Bollywood stars and celebrities take their Airport looks as seriously as they do their careers. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Kangana, Urvashi, Yuvi-Hazel live life Bollywood size
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations and events on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Alia, Malaika, other stars grab eyeballs
Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha launched Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's new book in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Sonakshi launch Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's book
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Won't run for White House,' says Michelle Obama in Oprah interview

When asked whether she would run for the office, Michelle’s reply was a straight no. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

The biggest cake show creates replica of London bridge for this year's Christmas

The Cake artist find this as a creative challenge making this out of Sugar and edible materials. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jagga Jasoos trailer: Bizarre yet relevant; Ranbir Kapoor exudes dramatic genius

Stills from the trailer. The film is slated for a April 7 release.
 

Watch: Proud parents' message for Karun Nair

The Karnataka batsman’s parents were also present in the stands when he smashed triple hundred. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: Hrithik impresses with his resilience in Kaabil's second trailer

Screengrabs from the second trailer of 'Kaabil'.
 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Triumph to launch Bonneville Bobber in India in first quarter of 2017

The signature stripped back, single seat and wide flat bars complete the authentic Bobber look.

Uber lost more than $800 million in third quarter 2016: Bloomberg

Uber generated about $1.7 billion in net revenue in the third quarter, up from $1.1 billion in the previous quarter. (Photo: AP)

Cyrus Mistry resigns from Tata firms, promises to fight on

Ousted Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry

Competition Commission rejects complaint against Mercedes Benz

The complaint alleged lack of proper after-sales service network, delay in availability of spare parts, and abuse of dominant position to cheat the informant as there is no other service centre in the entire Gujarat except one authorised by Mercedes.

Govt to review status of 72 coal mines

Govt has garnered Rs 2,779 crore from auction of 83 coal blocks.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham