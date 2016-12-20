At Indian Hotels EGM, Noel Tata's name proposed for chairman

Mumbai: Shareholders of Indian Hotels on Tuesday backed Noel Tata, half brother of Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata, for the chairman’s post, CNBC-TV18 reported.

They also heavily criticised ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry who on Monday resigned from key Tata group companies after engaging in a prolonged war of words with Ratan Tata.

The shareholders also requested both Tata and Mistry camps to not take to the legal route to sort out the differences and instead find some amicable solution.

Mistry after putting in his resignation on Monday had indicated that he will drag the Tata group to court for their “illegal action” of ousting him from Tata Sons. One shareholder said Mistry should have resigned earlier.