Business, Companies

Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel merger to give Europe its No. 2 steel firm

REUTERS
Published Sep 20, 2017, 11:46 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 12:38 pm IST
The new company, to be named Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel, would be headquartered in or near Amsterdam.
Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel on Wednesday struck a preliminary agreement to combine their European steel operations in a 50-50 joint venture.
 Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel on Wednesday struck a preliminary agreement to combine their European steel operations in a 50-50 joint venture.

Thyssenkrupp and Indian peer Tata Steel on Wednesday struck a preliminary agreement to combine their European steel operations in a 50-50 joint venture, creating the continent’s No.2 steelmaker after ArcelorMittal.

The new company, to be named Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel, would be headquartered in or near Amsterdam, Thyssenkrupp said in a statement on Wednesday after the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

“Under the planned joint venture, we are giving the European steel activities of Thyssenkrupp and Tata a lasting future,” Thyssenkrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger said. “We are tackling the structural challenges of the European steel industry and creating a strong No.2.”

The MoU, widely expected after Thyssenkrupp last week said a deal could still be reached this month, outlines synergies of 400-600 million euros ($480-720 million) a year as well as up to 4,000 job cuts, about 8 percent of the joint workforce.

The MoU will be followed by negotiations about the details of the transactions as well as due diligence - a detailed look at each other’s accounts - before a joint venture contract can be signed at the beginning of 2018, Thyssenkrupp said.

The signing of the joint deal will require the approval of Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board and Tata Steel’s board of directors as well as that of the European Commission.

Tags: tata steel, thyssenkrupp, steel companies


Related Stories

Thyssenkrupp labor boss affirms opposition to Tata merger
Tata Steel looking at European joint venture with ThyssenKrupp
Tata Steel in talks to take stake in Thyssenkrupp's Europe steel unit


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Flipkart, Amazon online sale tips: Be a ‘smart’ electronics shopper this season

Most people often end up securing good deals on products that they find not worthy or simply unnecessary. (representative image)
 

This Shibani Dandekar-Hardik Pandya Twitter chat has taken social media by storm

The duo exchanged a flattering conversation on Twitter, with Shibani lauding the all-rounder. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
 

Video: Girl's heart pushes out of chest, beats outside the body due to rare disorder

She couldn't undergo surgery due to high blood pressure (Photo: YouTube)
 

Team India coach Ravi Shastri becomes a meme sensation on Twitter for grumpy face

While there were many other drama-filled moments during the match that made the news, Twitterati made a laughing stock of Shastri, flooding the internet with hilarious memes. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Leicester City F.C. knocks out Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool F.C. from EFL Cup

Leicester City grabbed second-half goals through Shinji Okazaki and record signing Islam Slimani to earn a 2-0 victory over Liverpool. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Magical Lionel Messi hits 4 as FC Barcelona thrash Eibar in La Liga encounter

Lionel Messi struck four goals as Barcelona romped to a 6-1 win over Eibar to extend their lead at the top of La Liga. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

TRAI slashes IUC on voice calls: Phone bills to down; Jio gains, Airtel loses

The termination charge is paid by the telecom operator from where the call is being made; to the telecom operator on whose network the call is being received.

PVR to open 12-15 extra-large screens, invest Rs 60 crore

PVR is leading multiplex chain in India.

Tata Sons buys 4.31 crore shares of TGBL from Tata Chemicals

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. (Photo: PTI)

IOC, BPCL, HPCL to borrow more to keep up capital spend: Moody's

Capital spending for HPCL and IOC will rise in current fiscal. (Photo: Representational/File)

India-born, ex-Facebook executive Sriram Krishnan joins Twitter

India-born Sriram Krishnan joined Twitter as its Senior Director of Product. Photo: Twitter| @sriramk
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham